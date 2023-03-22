Advanced search
    7988   JP3756200006

NIFCO INC.

(7988)
2023-03-22
3525.00 JPY   +2.03%
02:21aNifco : “NIFCO ONLINE SHOWROOM” is renewal opened now.
PU
03/15Nifco Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 280,000 shares, representing 0.28% for ¥1,000 million.
CI
03/15Nifco Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Nifco : "NIFCO ONLINE SHOWROOM" is renewal opened now.

03/22/2023
Nifco Inc. (Headquarters: Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Pref., President: Masaharu Shibao hereinafter "Nifco") renew "NIFCO ONLINE SHOWROOM".

Nifco designs, manufactures, and sells a wide variety of plastic products, mainly for the automobiles, with the keywords of the environment, safety, and comfort. In June 2021, we released the "NIFCO ONLINE SHOWROOM" to classify automotive products into six categories according to their application and introduce the characteristics of each in an easy-to-understand manner in Japanese, English, and Chinese.
We are pleased to announce that NIFCO ONLINE SHOWROOM has been reopened on March 17, 2023.

◆Analysis and equipment introduction

This time, we have established new pages to introduce "Analysis" and "Evaluation", which are the cornerstones of product development. Nifco uses CAE (computer simulation) upstream of the product development process. By evaluating the same content as the actual test on a computer, we can develop new products and reduce costs. We are also confirming the validity of the results of CAE and actual experimental results to promote the improvement of precision and accuracy of CAE. This page introduces specific examples of how the three analyses of "fluid analysis", "resin flow analysis", and "structural analysis" are used in actual product development. The actual facilities used can also be viewed.

◆Enhance lineup of listed products

We have reviewed the product categories and established the "xEV POWERTRAIN".
In addition, we have added four new products, such as "Quiet Products (Door Service Holl Cover) " to make the interior space more comfortable. Furthermore, we have updated the content of the 13 products that we have already posted and are now able to see the latest information.　

Nifco will continue to sincerely address customer issues and contribute to the realization of various products that lead to a better environment, safety and comfort in order to realize our purpose of 'Sparking innovation by fastening small insights with technology for a better world'.

Please view NIFCO ONLINE SHOWROOM here:

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact:
Nifco Inc., Administration Department, Administration Section.
TEL: 03-5476-4850
Email: soumu@jp.nifco.com

Nifco Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 316 B 2 386 M 2 386 M
Net income 2023 23 966 M 181 M 181 M
Net cash 2023 52 008 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 1,79%
Capitalization 346 B 2 613 M 2 613 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 193
Free-Float 81,6%
Nifco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NIFCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3 455,00 JPY
Average target price 3 794,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiyuki Yamamoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaharu Shibao President, COO & Representative Director
Toshiki Yauchi CFO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Masanobu Kawamoto CTO, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Kotaro Suzuki Chief Information Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIFCO INC.11.45%2 613
DENSO CORPORATION6.23%39 548
APTIV PLC19.17%29 482
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.23%14 818
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.52%14 387
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.9.16%14 091