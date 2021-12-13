Nifco : “Nifco Sustainability Report 2021" is now available.

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 280 B 2 469 M 2 469 M Net income 2022 21 678 M 191 M 191 M Net cash 2022 34 643 M 305 M 305 M P/E ratio 2022 15,3x Yield 2022 1,95% Capitalization 338 B 2 982 M 2 975 M EV / Sales 2022 1,08x EV / Sales 2023 0,96x Nbr of Employees 10 745 Free-Float 76,8% Chart NIFCO INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NIFCO INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 10 Last Close Price 3 350,00 JPY Average target price 3 865,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 15,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Toshiyuki Yamamoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Masaharu Shibao President, COO & Representative Director Toshiki Yauchi CFO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer Masanobu Kawamoto CTO, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology Kotaro Suzuki Chief Information Officer & GM-Administration Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NIFCO INC. -17.18% 2 982 DENSO CORPORATION 41.73% 58 809 APTIV PLC 29.69% 45 709 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 12.71% 24 023 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. -0.39% 22 501 CONTINENTAL AG -11.64% 21 557