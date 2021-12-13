Log in
    7988   JP3756200006

NIFCO INC.

(7988)
Nifco : “Nifco Sustainability Report 2021" is now available.

12/13/2021
"Nifco Sustainability Report 2021" has been uploaded to the "Sustainability / Nifco Group's Sustainability" page.
This report is an annual report that describes Nifco Group's basic approach to sustainable growth and the results of its initiatives.
Please take a look at "Nifco Sustainability Report 2021" .

Disclaimer

Nifco Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 280 B 2 469 M 2 469 M
Net income 2022 21 678 M 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2022 34 643 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 338 B 2 982 M 2 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 10 745
Free-Float 76,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 350,00 JPY
Average target price 3 865,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiyuki Yamamoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaharu Shibao President, COO & Representative Director
Toshiki Yauchi CFO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Masanobu Kawamoto CTO, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Kotaro Suzuki Chief Information Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIFCO INC.-17.18%2 982
DENSO CORPORATION41.73%58 809
APTIV PLC29.69%45 709
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.71%24 023
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-0.39%22 501
CONTINENTAL AG-11.64%21 557