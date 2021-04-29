Nifco : Fastener Catalogue (English ver.) is renwal opend now.

We have renewed the Fastener product catalogue (English ver.).

Plastic fasteners that have the role of 'connecting, bundling, and tying'.

Nifco's plastic fasteners take advantage of the characteristics of plastic that does not rust, is light, and is easy to handle.

And they contribute significantly to labor saving and cost reduction in the manufacturing process, and are used in many automobiles.

The theme of the renewal fastener catalogue is 'easy to understand and search'.

At the new catalogue, you can search and select products by hole size, plate thickness, dimensions, etc.

In addition, you can find that full information such as characteristics of products and videos.

Please check our catalogue.

[Nifco's Fastener Catalogue (English ver.)] (Click here)