Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nifco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7988   JP3756200006

NIFCO INC.

(7988)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/28
3810 JPY   +2.01%
01:35aNIFCO  : Fastener Catalogue (English ver.) is renwal opend now.
PU
04/27NIFCO  : Holiday closing dates/May 1st-May 9th inclusive
PU
03/30NIFCO INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nifco : Fastener Catalogue (English ver.) is renwal opend now.

04/29/2021 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We have renewed the Fastener product catalogue (English ver.).

Plastic fasteners that have the role of 'connecting, bundling, and tying'.

Nifco's plastic fasteners take advantage of the characteristics of plastic that does not rust, is light, and is easy to handle.

And they contribute significantly to labor saving and cost reduction in the manufacturing process, and are used in many automobiles.

The theme of the renewal fastener catalogue is 'easy to understand and search'.

At the new catalogue, you can search and select products by hole size, plate thickness, dimensions, etc.

In addition, you can find that full information such as characteristics of products and videos.

Please check our catalogue.

[Nifco's Fastener Catalogue (English ver.)] (Click here)

Disclaimer

Nifco Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 05:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIFCO INC.
01:35aNIFCO  : Fastener Catalogue (English ver.) is renwal opend now.
PU
04/27NIFCO  : Holiday closing dates/May 1st-May 9th inclusive
PU
03/30NIFCO INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/15NIFCO  : Notification the transition to Company with an Audit & Supervisory Comm..
PU
02/15NIFCO  : Notice of Revision to the Consolidated Business Results & Dividend Paym..
PU
02/08NIFCO  : Announcement concerning Changes to Representative Directors
PU
02/03NIFCO  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Nine Months of Fiscal Yea..
PU
2020NIFCO  : "Nifco Sustainability Report 2020(English ver.)" has been updated now.
PU
2020NIFCO  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year..
PU
2020NIFCO  : Notice concerning transfer of major shareholding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 251 B 2 307 M 2 307 M
Net income 2021 15 047 M 139 M 139 M
Net cash 2021 18 277 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 387 B 3 556 M 3 562 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 486
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart NIFCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Nifco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIFCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 902,73 JPY
Last Close Price 3 810,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshiyuki Yamamoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaharu Shibao President, COO & Representative Director
Junji Honda CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Masanobu Kawamoto CTO, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Kotaro Suzuki Chief Information Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIFCO INC.-5.81%3 556
DENSO CORPORATION18.76%48 824
APTIV PLC12.76%39 680
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.34.39%29 367
CONTINENTAL AG-2.60%28 552
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.61%23 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ