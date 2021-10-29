Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 -Highlight-[147KB]

Shihanki-Hokokusho to be submitted on: November 11, 2021
Highlight
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(These figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter of FY2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated financial results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
First Half FY2021
139,663
30.0
16,076
146.2
16,957
156.5
First Half FY2020
107,455
-26.1
6,528
-56.9
6,612
-54.8
Note:
Comprehensive income: 18,712 million yen in First Half FY2021 (―%),
-932 million yen in First Half FY2020 (-113.4%)
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of
Diluted profit attributable to
owners of parent
parent per share
owners of parent per share
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
First Half FY2021
11,890
279.0
117.19
―
First Half FY2020
3,137
-67.7
30.85
―
Note:
Diluted profit attributable to owners of parent per share of First Half FY2021 and First Half FY2020 are not shown in the
above table, as there are no potential common shares with dilution effect.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Net assets ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
First Half FY2021
317,921
192,885
59.9
1,883.47
FY2020
307,127
178,649
57.5
1,737.80
Reference: Equity capital:
190,461 million yen in First Half FY2021,
176,472 million yen in FY2020
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
At end of first
At end of second
At end of third
At end of FY
FY
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2020
―
25.00
―
28.00
53.00
FY2021
―
31.00
FY2021 (forecast)
―
31.00
62.00
Note:
Revision of
the latest forecasts: None
3. Forecasts for FY2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable
to owners of
owners of parent
parent per share
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million yen
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2021
280,000
9.3
29,500
6.5
30,300
2.6
21,000
14.1
207.29
Note:
Revision of the latest forecasts: Yes
4. Others
(1) Changes in principal subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specific subsidiaries, which involve changes in the scope of
consolidation): None
New consolidation: - company (company name): -
Exclusion: ‐ company (company name): －
Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement: Yes
Changes in the principles and procedures of accounting concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements and in the
methods of presentation, etc. (stated in "Changes in Significant Accounting Policies for Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements")
1)
Changes following the revision of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
2)
Changes other than 1):
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatement:
None
Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury stocks): 107,508,954 in First Half FY2021; 107,508,954 in FY2020.
Number of treasury stocks at end of the period: 6,386,330 in First Half FY2021; 5,959,585 in FY2020.
Average number of shares outstanding during the period: 101,461,891 in First Half FY2021; 101,675,576 in First Half FY2020.
(Consolidated Financial Statements)
Segment Information
[Business segment information]
- For the First Half of FY2020 (April 1 to September 30, 2020)
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Elimination
Industrial plastic parts
Bedding & furniture
Total
& corporate
Consolidated figures
& components
expenses
Net sales and segment profit (loss)
Net sales
(1) Sales to customers
96,100
11,354
107,455
-
107,455
(2) Inter-segment sales
-
-
-
-
-
Total
96,100
11,354
107,455
-
107,455
Segment profit (loss)
7,671
1,282
8,954
(2,425)
6,528
- For the First Half of FY2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2021)