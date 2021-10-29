Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 -Highlight-[147KB]

10/29/2021 | 03:49am EDT
(The percentages denote year-on-yearchange.)

Corporate Name: Nifco Inc. (URL: https://www.nifco.com/en/)

October 29, 2021

Stock Exchange: TSE 1st section; Code Number: 7988

President & COO: Masaharu Shibao

Inquiries to: Toshiki Yauchi, Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer & CFO (+81-3-5476-4853)

Shihanki-Hokokusho to be submitted on: November 11, 2021

Dividend disbursement to be started on: November 29, 2021

Highlight

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(These figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter of FY2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated financial results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First Half FY2021

139,663

30.0

16,076

146.2

16,957

156.5

First Half FY2020

107,455

-26.1

6,528

-56.9

6,612

-54.8

Note:

Comprehensive income: 18,712 million yen in First Half FY2021 (%),

-932 million yen in First Half FY2020 (-113.4%)

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of

Diluted profit attributable to

owners of parent

parent per share

owners of parent per share

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

First Half FY2021

11,890

279.0

117.19

First Half FY2020

3,137

-67.7

30.85

Note:

Diluted profit attributable to owners of parent per share of First Half FY2021 and First Half FY2020 are not shown in the

above table, as there are no potential common shares with dilution effect.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Net assets ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

First Half FY2021

317,921

192,885

59.9

1,883.47

FY2020

307,127

178,649

57.5

1,737.80

Reference: Equity capital:

190,461 million yen in First Half FY2021,

176,472 million yen in FY2020

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

At end of first

At end of second

At end of third

At end of FY

FY

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2020

25.00

28.00

53.00

FY2021

31.00

FY2021 (forecast)

31.00

62.00

Note:

Revision of

the latest forecasts: None

3. Forecasts for FY2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable

to owners of

owners of parent

parent per share

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million yen

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2021

280,000

9.3

29,500

6.5

30,300

2.6

21,000

14.1

207.29

Note:

Revision of the latest forecasts: Yes

- 1 -

4. Others

(1) Changes in principal subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specific subsidiaries, which involve changes in the scope of

consolidation): None

New consolidation: - company (company name): -

Exclusion: company (company name):

  1. Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement: Yes
  2. Changes in the principles and procedures of accounting concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements and in the

methods of presentation, etc. (stated in "Changes in Significant Accounting Policies for Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements")

1)

Changes following the revision of accounting standards, etc.:

Yes

2)

Changes other than 1):

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Retrospective restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury stocks): 107,508,954 in First Half FY2021; 107,508,954 in FY2020.
    2. Number of treasury stocks at end of the period: 6,386,330 in First Half FY2021; 5,959,585 in FY2020.
    3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period: 101,461,891 in First Half FY2021; 101,675,576 in First Half FY2020.

*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certificated public accountants or an audit corporation.

  • Proper use of forecasts and other special instructions

Forward-looking statements or projections included in this document, including earnings projections, are based on currently available information and certain premises that are judged to be rational at the time of this writing. Actual results may differ greatly from the forecast figures depending on various factors.

(Consolidated Financial Statements)

Segment Information

[Business segment information]

- For the First Half of FY2020 (April 1 to September 30, 2020)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Elimination

Industrial plastic parts

Bedding & furniture

Total

& corporate

Consolidated figures

& components

expenses

Net sales and segment profit (loss)

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

96,100

11,354

107,455

-

107,455

(2) Inter-segment sales

-

-

-

-

-

Total

96,100

11,354

107,455

-

107,455

Segment profit (loss)

7,671

1,282

8,954

(2,425)

6,528

- For the First Half of FY2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2021)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Elimination

Industrial plastic parts

Bedding & furniture

Total

& corporate

Consolidated figures

& components

expenses

Net sales and segment profit (loss)

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

126,135

13,528

139,663

-

139,663

(2) Inter-segment sales

-

-

-

-

-

Total

126,135

13,528

139,663

-

139,663

Segment profit (loss)

16,230

2,374

18,605

(2,529)

16,076

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Nifco Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 282 B 2 485 M 2 485 M
Net income 2022 21 936 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2022 37 664 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 380 B 3 354 M 3 347 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 10 745
Free-Float 77,2%
Income Statement Evolution
