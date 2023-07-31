Summary of Financial Results: 1st Quarter of FY2023

Table of Contents

１．1st Quarter of FY2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

２．FY2023 Full-Year Forecast

2

Summary

Summary of

1st Quarter

Financial

Results

Full-year

Forecast

  • Quarterly sales and net income recorded historical high due to automobile production recovery, improved profit margins
    and foreign exchange effects
  • Upward revision of sales and each profit due to automobile production recovery and revision of foreign exchange assumptions
  • Fixed costs are well-managed despite increases in raw materials, electricity and logistics costs.

3

4

1. Financial Highlights

Historical Net Sales and Operating Profit

  • Recorded quarterly high net sales, as in the previous quarter
  • Operating profit margin improved to 11.5% (+1.3%pts QoQ)

(Billion of yen)

900

Net Sales:

87920.0%

800

OP margin:

15.0%

700

11.5%

600

10.0%

500

5.0%

400

300

0.0%

200

-5.0%

100

0

Q3

Q3

-10.0%

08/Q1

09/Q1

10/Q1

3Q

11/1Q

3Q

12/1Q

3Q

13/1Q

3Q

14/1Q

3Q

15/1Q

3Q

16/1Q

3Q

17/1Q

3Q

18/1Q

3Q

19/1Q

3Q

20/1Q

3Q

21/1Q

3Q

22/1Q

3Q

23/1Q

5

