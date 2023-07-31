Delayed Japan Exchange -
12:40:57 2023-07-31 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
4230.00
JPY
+6.63%
+5.21%
+36.77%
Summary of Financial Results: 1st quarter of FY2023[348KB]
Summary of Financial Results: 1
st Quarter of FY2023
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
１．1 st Quarter of FY2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
２．FY2023 Full-Year Forecast
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
2
Summary of
1
st Quarter
Financial
Results
Full-year
Forecast
Quarterly sales and net income recorded historical high due to automobile production recovery, improved profit margins
and foreign exchange effects
Upward revision of sales and each profit due to automobile production recovery and revision of foreign exchange assumptions
Fixed costs are well-managed despite increases in raw materials, electricity and logistics costs.
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
3
１．1 st Quarter of FY2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
２．FY2023 Full-Year Forecast
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
4
1. Financial Highlights
Historical Net Sales and Operating Profit
Recorded quarterly high net sales, as in the previous quarter Operating profit margin improved to 11.5% (+1.3%pts QoQ)
(Billion of yen)
900
Net Sales:
87920.0%
800
OP margin:
15.0%
700
11.5%
600
10.0%
500
5.0%
400
300
0.0%
200
-5.0%
100
0
Q3
Q3
-10.0%
08/Q1
09/Q1
10/Q1
3Q
11/1Q
3Q
12/1Q
3Q
13/1Q
3Q
14/1Q
3Q
15/1Q
3Q
16/1Q
3Q
17/1Q
3Q
18/1Q
3Q
19/1Q
3Q
20/1Q
3Q
21/1Q
3Q
22/1Q
3Q
23/1Q
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Nifco Inc. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 04:14:08 UTC.
Nifco Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
May. 12
CI
Tranche Update on Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 15, 2023.
Apr. 30
CI
Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 15, 2023, has closed with 272,800 shares, representing 0.27% for ¥999.65 million.
Apr. 30
CI
Tranche Update on Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 15, 2023.
Apr. 03
CI
NIFCO INC. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
Mar. 29
FA
Nifco Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 280,000 shares, representing 0.28% for ¥1,000 million.
Mar. 15
CI
Nifco Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Mar. 14
CI
Tranche Update on Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 3, 2023.
Mar. 01
CI
Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 3, 2023, has closed with 286,900 shares, representing 0.29% for ¥999.66 million.
Feb. 27
CI
Nifco Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 320,000 shares, representing 0.32% for ¥1,000 million.
Feb. 02
CI
Nifco Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Feb. 02
CI
NIFCO INC. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
2022
FA
NIFCO INC. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
2022
FA
Tranche Update on Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 25, 2022.
2022
CI
Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 25, 2022, has closed with 290,000 shares, representing 0.29% for ¥825.88 million.
2022
CI
Nifco Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 290,000 shares, representing 0.29% for ¥1,000 million.
2022
CI
Nifco Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
2022
CI
The Taurus Group acquired Nifco Products EspaIa Sl from Nifco Inc..
2022
CI
Tranche Update on Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 2, 2021.
2021
CI
Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on December 2, 2021, has expired with 297,000 shares, representing 0.29% for ¥999.71 million.
2021
CI
Nifco Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 320,000 shares, representing 0.32% for ?1,000 million.
2021
CI
Nifco Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
2021
CI
Tranche Update on Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 30, 2021.
2021
CI
Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on July 30, 2021, has closed with 800,000 shares, representing 0.79% for ¥2,862.93 million.
2021
CI
Tranche Update on Nifco Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 30, 2021.
2021
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
NIFCO INC. is a Japan-based manufacturing company primarily engaged in synthetic resin business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Molded Synthetic Resin segment manufactures and sells industrial plastics, fasteners, plastic precision molding components and molds. The Bed and Furniture segment is engaged in the production and sale of beds, as well as the import and sale of furniture. The Others segment is engaged in the purchase of accounts receivables and other businesses.
More about the company
Last Close Price
3967.00JPY
Average target price
4075.00JPY
Spread / Average Target
+2.72% Consensus