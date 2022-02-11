NIGER INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENTS
OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS AS AT
30TH JUNE 2021
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH , JUNE 2021
ACTUAL 2021
UNAUDITED 2020
Note
Composite
Composite
Assets;
N'000
N'000
Cash and cash equivalent
1
173,751
242,149
Investment securities available for sale
2.1
1,563,644
1,574,709
Investment securities held to maturity
2.2
331,486
596,308
Loans and receivables
2.3
1,786,353
384,199
Reinsurance assets
3
106,860
464,967
Deffered acquisition costs
4
30,179
51,462
Other receivables and prepayments
5
1,261
1,753,400
Investment in subsidiaries
6
73,753
73,753
Deferred tax asset
7
616,832
616,832
Investment properties
8
14,522,479
15,062,479
Intangible assets
9
25,879
29,718
Property, plant and equipment
10
2,155,830
2,133,174
Statutory Deposits
11
500,000
500,000
21,888,307
23,483,148
Liabilities;
Insurance contract Liabilities
12
11,267,279
10,800,055
Investment contract liabilities
13
1,025,094
1,047,534
Loans
2,480,000
Borrowings
14
242,425
334,676
Trade payables
15
252,097
512,643
Provision and other payables
16
2,962,553
2,537,322
Defined benefit obligation
17
1,000,845
1,010,467
Income tax liabilities
18
88,397
220,150
Deffered tax liabilities
19
1,598,435
1,598,435
20,917,125
18,061,282
Equity;
Issued and paid share capital
20
3,869,747
3,869,747
Share premium
21
791,491
791,491
Contigency reserve
22
3,272,941
3,238,333
Asset revaluation reserve
23
854,808
854,808
Fair value reserves
24
355,190
355,190
Defined benefit reserve
25
790,660
790,660
Deposit for shares
26
-
1,998,500
Retained earnings
27
(8,963,655)
(6,476,863)
Shareholders fund
971,182
5,421,866
Total liabilities and equity
21,888,307
23,483,148
ADEMOLA SALAMI
EDWIN IGBITI
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This Account was approved by the Board on the 30th December, 2021
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2021
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
APR-JUNE
APR-JUNE
JAN-JUNEJAN-JUNE
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Gross premium written
28
unearned premium
Gross premium income
Reinsurance/ co-insurance expenses
29
Net premium income
Fee and commission income
30
Net underwriting income
Claims expenses
31
Changes in insurance contract liability
31
Claims expenses recovered from reinsurance
31
Net claim expenses
Underwriting expenses
32
Total underwriting expenses
Underwriting profit
Investment / other operating income
33
Net realised gain on available for sale financial assets
33
Management expenses
34
Depreciation and amortisation
35
Net operating profit before tax
Information technology levy
Income tax expense
Profit after tax
Transfer to contigency reserve
Retained profit after tax transferred to reserve
Other comprehensive income
Gain on revaluation of propert, plant and equipment Appreciation on available for sale financial assets
Total comprehensive income for the year
87,317
189,408
315,014
605,877
(6,232)
(3,308)
(26,655)
(7,473)
81,085
186,100
288,359
598,404
(7,483)
(11,647)
(14,966)
(38,024)
73,602
174,453
273,393
560,381
1,965
3,439
3,930
3,871
75,567
177,892
277,323
564,252
(148,715)
265,584
(410,637)
423,245
(25,738)
(7,854)
(75,874)
158,293
-
(822)
(822)
(174,453)
256,909
(486,511)
580,716
(12,438)
9,318
(25,213)
55,059
(186,891)
266,227
(511,724)
635,775
(111,325)
(88,334)
(234,402)
(71,523)
101,603.00
72,208
10,421
180,866
-
6,018
620,000
-309,139
(320,984)
(803,761)
(675,831)
(18,951)
(21,076)
(47,833)
(25,398)
(337,812)
(358,187)
(1,069,557)
28,115
(8,636)
2,227
(21,333)
(3,710)
(129,541)
44,535
(74,953)
(74,197)
(475,989)
(311,425)
(1,165,843)
(49,792)
-
-
-
(475,989)
(311,425)
(1,165,843)
(49,792)
(475,989)
(311,425)
(49,792)
Earnings per share
Profit for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders
Basic
(4.36)
(4.63)
0.36
Diluted
(4.36)
(4.63)
0.36
ADEMOLA SALAMI
EDWIN IGBITI
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AS AT 30TH JUNE, 2021
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
2021
2020
N'000
N'000
Operating activities
Premium Received
315,014
605,877
Reinsurance Premium Paid
(15,111)
(38,024)
Withdrawal from DA during the year
-
(61,989)
Fees and Commission Received
2,137
3,871
Claims paid during the year (Including Surrender)
(241,284)
(750,457)
Claims paid recovered from Reinsurers
1,161
822
Other acquisition cost
(27,001)
(439,941)
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
(77,933)
(2,628)
Other operating expenses
(93,377)
(843,619)
Tax paid
(6,878)
(15,000)
Net cash outflow from operating activities
(143,272)
(1,541,088)
Investing activities
Disposal of Available for sale financial assets
50,000
531,972
Acquisition of Available for sale financial assets
-
Gain on disposal of financial assets
700,000
Held to maturity investment
208,985
Interest/other income
39,200
180,866
Net cash outflow from investing activities
89,200
1,621,823
Finance activities
Borrowing
21,461
(22,041)
Deposit for shares
-
Net cash used in servicing of finance
21,461
(22,041)
Net cash used in servicing of finance
(32,611)
58,695
Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning
206,361
183,454
Cash and cash equivalent at the end
173,750
242,149
ADEMOLA SALAMI
EDWIN IGBITI
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY
AS AT 30TH JUNE, 2021
ORDINARY
ASSETS
STATUTORY
SHARE
REVALUATION
FAIR VALUE
CONTIGENCY
RETAINED
CAPITAL
SHARE PREMIUM
RESERVE
RESERVE
RESERVE
EARNINGS
TOTAL
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
COMPANY
As at 1 January, 2021
3,869,747
791,491
854,808
355,190
3,272,941
(8,491,690)
652,487
Reclassification
Dividend paid
Fair value/revaluation gain on assets
-
Transfer from income statement
(471,965)
(471,965)
Transfer to contigency reserve
As at 30th June, 2021
3,869,747
791,491
854,808
355,190
3,272,941
(8,963,655)
180,522
ADEMOLA SALAMI
EDWIN IGBITI
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
1 Cash and Cash equivalents
cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, at the banks and investments in short term liquid instruments
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
This comprise;
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance held with banks in Nigeria;
Cash at bank as at Mar 2021
97,824
65,757
163,581
Deposits
7,178
2,992
10170
As at 31 March 2021
105,002
68,749
173751
Cash at bank
100569.5759
54306.68933
154876.2652
Deposits
4432.42411
14442.31067
18874.73478
As at 30th June 2021
105,002
68,749
173,751
2 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The company's financial assets are summarised by measurement category as follows:
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
Available for sale
199116.2069
1366708.918
1565825.125
As at 31 March 2021
199,116
1,366,709
1,565,825
Available for sale
214,500
1,140,685
1,355,185
As at 30th June, 2021
214,500
1,140,685
1,355,185
2.1 Investment securities available for sale
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
Equity securities;
Listed (5.1.1)
Unlisted (5.1.2)
Less: impairment At January 2021 Addition during the period write back charge for the year
Adjustment/reclasification As at 31st March 2021
As at 31st March 2021
As at June2021
Listed
Unlisted
2,443,985
1,095,274
3,539,259
264,597
1,320,510
1,585,107
2,708,582
2,415,784
5,124,366
2,509,466
1,049,075
3,519,766
-
-
-
46,339
-
(7,647)
2,509,466
1,049,075
3,558,458
199,116
1,366,709
1,565,908
214,500
1,140,685
1,355,185
205,175
3,367
208,542
419,675
1,144,052
1,563,727
Less: impairment
At January 2021
0
0
0
Charge for the period
-
-
reclassification
-
-
write back
-
-
0
-
-
As at 30th June 2021
419,675
1,143,969
1,563,727
2.1 Movement in the cost of listed securities
At March,2020
2,444,135
1,084,206
3,528,341
Addition during the period
120
120
Disposal
-150
(82)
(232)
Fair value reclassification
-
Reclassification
10,000
10,000
As at 31st March, 2021
2,443,985
1,094,244
3538229
At April,2021
2443985
1094244
3538229
Addition during the period
-
-
0
Disposal
-
-
Fair value reclassification/Gain
-
4,254
4,254
Reclassification
-
As at 31 June 2021
2,443,985
1,098,498
3,542,483
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
2.2 Movement in the cost of unlisted securities
At January,2021
281,097
1,935,813
2,216,910
Addition during the period
-
-
write back charge for the year
0
-
Adjustment/reclasification
(10,000)
(10,000)
Disposal during the year
As at 31st March, 2021
281,097
1,925,813
2206910
At April,2021
205175.4306
3366.66405
208542.0946
Addition during the period
write back charge for the year
Adjustment/reclasification
Disposal during the year
0
As at 31 March 2021
205175.4306
3,367
208,542
0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Niger Insurance plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 16:57:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIGER INSURANCE PLC
Sales 2020
2 085 M
5,00 M
5,00 M
Net income 2020
-2 106 M
-5,05 M
-5,05 M
Net Debt 2020
2 507 M
6,01 M
6,01 M
P/E ratio 2020
-0,73x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
1 548 M
3,71 M
3,71 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,91x
EV / Sales 2020
1,94x
Nbr of Employees
242
Free-Float
18,2%
Chart NIGER INSURANCE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.