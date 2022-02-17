Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Niger Insurance Plc
  News
  Summary
    NIGERINS   NGNIGERINS04

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

(NIGERINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 02/16
0.2 NGN   0.00%
09:48aNIGER INSURANCE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
09:18aNIGER INSURANCE : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
PU
08:48aNIGER INSURANCE : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGER INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENTS

OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS AS AT

31ST DECEMBER, 2021

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

ACTUAL 2021

AUDITED 2020

Note

Composite

Composite

Assets;

N'000

N'000

Cash and cash equivalent

1

137,583

198,095

Investment securities available for sale

2.1

1,563,644

1,488,201

Investment securities held to maturity

2.2

331,486

543,274

Loans and receivables

2.3

1,810,497

381,342

Reinsurance assets

3

106,860

509,096

Deffered acquisition costs

4

30,179

18,912

Other receivables and prepayments

5

1,261

359,401

Investment in subsidiaries

6

73,753

73,753

Deferred tax asset

7

616,832

681,955

Investment properties

8

14,328,979

14,558,119

Intangible assets

9

25,879

25,880

Property, plant and equipment

10

2,135,997

2,122,164

Statutory Deposits

11

500,000

500,000

21,662,950

21,460,192

Liabilities;

Insurance contract Liabilities

12

11,512,415

10,707,918

Investment contract liabilities

13

1,025,094

921,243

LOANS

2,733,520

2,480,000

Borrowings

14

263,172

236,773

Trade payables

15

279,492

252,096

Provision and other payables

16

4,200,371

2,807,377

Defined benefit obligation

17

1,023,473

803,530

Income tax liabilities

18

88,397

72,877

Deffered tax liabilities

19

1,598,435

1,553,055

20

22,724,369

19,834,871

Equity;

Issued and paid share capital

21

3,869,747

3,869,747

Share premium

22

791,491

791,491

Contigency reserve

23

3,285,362

3,294,929

Asset revaluation reserve

24

854,808

1,361,096

Fair value reserves

25

355,190

22,150

Defined benefit reserve

26

899,670

1,015,977

Retained earnings

27

(11,117,689)

(8,730,069)

Shareholders fund

(1,061,421)

1,625,321

Total liabilities and equity

21,662,948

21,460,192

ADEMOLA SALAMI

EDWIN IGBITI

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This Account was approved by the Board on the 29th January, 2022

MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

OCT-DEC.

OCT-DEC.

JAN-DEC.

JAN-DEC.

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Gross premium written

28

109,151

257,816

515,899

1,039,657

unearned premium

(3,157)

(1,849)

(56,922)

41,911

Gross premium income

105,994

255,967

458,977

1,081,568

Reinsurance/ co-insurance expenses

29

(41,309)

(38,305)

(69,007)

(91,457)

Net premium income

64,685

217,662

389,970

990,111

Fee and commission income

30

9,381

11,174

16,654

16,489

Net underwriting income

74,066

228,836

406,624

1,006,601

Claims expenses

31

(281,286)

519,218

(1,194,698)

1,050,509

Changes in insurance contract liability

31

(31,287)

113,417

(181,692)

(96,322)

Claims expenses recovered from reinsurance

31

1,038

(1,237)

1,038

(31,465)

Net claim expenses

(311,535)

631,398

(1,375,352)

922,722

Underwriting expenses

32

(17,430)

26,027

(79,921)

101,931

Total underwriting expenses

(328,965)

657,425

(1,455,273)

1,024,653

Underwriting profit

(254,899)

(428,589)

(1,048,649)

-18,052

Investment / other operating income

33

136,006

227,581

311,055

468,458

Net realised gain on available for sale financial assets

33

0

0

6018

35,641

loss realised on disposal of investment property

-

(93,000)

-

3,086

Other operating income

533,016

Management expenses

34

(637,694)

(289,044)

(1,816,944)

-3,061,371

Depreciation and amortisation

35

(15,944)

(12,973)

(63,777)

-57,186

Net operating profit before tax

(756,587)

(594,496)

(2,612,297)

-2,096,409

Information technology levy

(8,680)

936

(26,123)

0

Income tax expense

-

18,720

-

-2,564

Profit after tax

(765,267)

(574,840)

(2,638,420)

-2,098,973

Transfer to contigency reserve

(2,948)

-

(12,422)

0

Retained profit after tax transferred to reserve

(768,215)

(574,840)

(2,650,842)

-2,098,973

Other comprehensive income

Gain on revaluation of propert, plant and equipment

11,290

Appreciation on available for sale financial assets

-333,038

Gain on Retirement benefit

225,318.00

Total comprehensive income for the year

(768,215)

(574,840)

(2,650,842)

(2,195,403)

Earnings per share

Profit for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders

Basic

(9.89)

(7.43)

(34.09)

(27.12)

Diluted

(9.89)

(7.43)

(34.09)

(27.12)

ADEMOLA SALAMI

EDWIN IGBITI

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

2021

2020

N'000

N'000

Premium Received

458,977

1,039,657

Reinsurance Premium Paid

(69,007)

(78,953)

Withdrawal from DA during the year

-

(194,406)

Fees and Commission Received

16,654

16,489

Claims paid during the year (Including Surrender)

(290,117)

(1,050,508)

Claims paid recovered from Reinsurers

1,038

1,237

Other acquisition cost paid

(8,552)

(90,664)

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

(323,250)

(1,150,459)

Other operating expenses

(334,566)

(301,866)

Tax paid

(11,419)

(90,640)

Net cash outflow from operating activities

(560,242)

(1,900,113)

Investing activities

Disposal of Available for sale financial assets

Acquisition of Available for sale financial assets

Gain on disposal of financial assets

Held to maturity investment

Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment

RENTAL INCOME

Interest/other income

Net cash outflow from investing activities

Finance activities

Borrowing

LOANS

Net cash used in servicing of finance

Net cash used in servicing of finance

Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning

Cash and cash equivalent at the end

ADEMOLA SALAMI

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

COMPANY

As at 1 January, 2020

Reclassification

Fair value/revaluation gain on assets

Transfer from income statement

Transfer to contigency reserve

As at 31ST DECEMBER, 2020

As at 1 January, 2021

Reclassification

Dividend paid

Fair value/revaluation gain/loss on assets

Transfer from income statement

Transfer to contigency reserve

As at 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

138,924

(339)

  • 765,289
  • 262,018
  • 540,000

197,343197,343

89,37330,387

425,640 1,794,698

33,461120,057

33,461120,057

(101,141)14,643

238,723183,454

137,582198,097

EDWIN IGBITI

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ASSETS

ORDINARY SHARE

REVALUATION

STATUTORY CONTIGENCY

RETAINED

CAPITAL

SHARE PREMIUM

RESERVE

FAIR VALUE RESERVE

RESERVE

OTHERS

EARNINGS

TOTAL

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

3,869,747

791,491

1,349,807

355,190

3,272,941

2,789,160

(6,367,607)

6,060,730

(495,000)

(495,000)

(1,188,703)

(1,188,703)

3,869,747

791,491

854,807

355,190

3,272,941

2,789,160

(7,556,310)

4,377,027

3,869,747

791,491

854,807

355,190

3,272,941

790,660

(8,491,690)

1,443,147

(2,638,420)

(2,638,420)

12,422

109,010

12,422

133,854

3,869,747

791,491

854,808

355,190

3,285,362

1,691,161

(11,117,689)

(1,061,420)

ADEMOLA SALAMI

EDWIN IGBITI

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

1 cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, at the banks and investments in short term liquid instruments

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

This comprise;

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance held with banks in Nigeria; Group

Cash at bank As at Dec 2021

97,824

65,757.00

163,581.00

Deposits

7,178

2,992.00

10,170.00

As at Dec 2021

105,002

68,749.00

173,751.00

Cash at bank

54,088

64,620

118,707.50

Deposits

4,432

14,442.31

18,874.73

As at Dec 2021

58,520

79,062.31

137,582.23

2

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The company's financial assets are summarised by measurement category as follows:

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

Available for sale

199,116

1,366,708.92

1,565,825.12

As at January 2021

199,116

1,366,708.92

1,565,825.12

Available for sale

214,500

1,140,685.01

1,355,184.96

As at Dec 2021

214,500

1,140,685.01

1,355,184.96

2.1

Investment securities available for sale

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

Equity securities;

Listed (5.1.1)

2,443,985

1,095,273.67

3,539,258.67

Unlisted (5.1.2)

264,597

1,320,510.41

1,585,107.41

2,708,582

2,415,784.08

5,124,366.08

Less: impairment

At January 2021

2,509,466

1,049,075.16

3,558,457.95

Addition during the period

-

-

-

write back charge for the year

-

Adjustment/reclasification

-

-

As at Dec 2021

2,509,466

1,049,075.16

3,558,457.95

As at Dec 2021

199,116

1,366,708.92

1,565,908.12

Listed

214,500

1,140,685.01

1,355,184.96

Unlisted

205,175

3,366.66

208,542.09

As at Dec 2021

419,675

1,144,051.67

1,563,727.06

Less: impairment

At January 2021

-

-

-

Charge for the period

-

-

reclassification

-

-

write back

-

-

-

-

-

As at Dec 2021

419,675

1,143,968.67

1,563,727.06

2.1

Movement in the cost of listed securities

At January 2021

2,444,135

1,084,206.00

3,528,341.00

Addition during the period

120.00

120.00

Disposal

(150)

(82.00)

(232.00)

Fair value reclassification

-

Reclassification

10,000.00

10,000.00

As at January 2021

2,443,985

1,094,244.00

3,538,229.00

At January 2021

2,443,985

1,094,244.00

3,538,229.00

Addition during the period

-

-

-

Disposal

-

-

Fair value reclassification/Gain

0

4,254.16

4,254.16

Reclassification

-

As at Dec 2021

2,443,985

1,098,498.16

3,542,483.16

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

2.2

Movement in the cost of unlisted securities

At January 2021

281,097

1,935,813.00

2,216,910.00

Addition during the period

-

-

write back charge for the year

-

-

Adjustment/reclasification

(10,000.00)

(10,000.00)

Disposal during the year

As at January 2021

281,097

1,925,813.00

2,206,910.00

As at Dec 2021

205,175

3,366.66

208,542.09

Addition during the period

write back charge for the year

Adjustment/reclasification

Disposal during the year

As at Dec 2021

205,175

3,366.66

208,542.09

2.2 Movement in the impairment of listed securities

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMP

N'000

N'000

N'000

At January 2021

2,350,755

589,650.75

2,940,405.54

Addition during the period

-

write back charge for the year

Adjustment/reclasification

-

As at Dec 2021

2,350,755

589,650.75

2,940,405.54

At January 2021

Addition during the period

write back charge for the year

Adjustment/reclasification

As at Dec 2021

2,350,755

589,650.75

2,940,405.54

2.2 Movement in the impairment of Unlisted securities

At January 2021

158,711

459,341.41

618,052.41

Addition during the period

-

write back charge for the year

Adjustment/reclasification

As at January 2021

158,711

459,341.41

618,052.41

At January 2021

158,711

459,341.41

618,052.41

Addition during the period

write back charge for the year

Adjustment/reclasification

As at Dec 2021

158,711

459,341.41

618,052.41

As at January 2021

2,350,867

1,048,992.16

3,558,457.95

As at Dec 2021

2,509,466

1,048,992.16

3,558,457.95

The investments are carried at fair values by valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows: Level 1- fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices ( unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities using the last bid prices.

Level-2- fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly(i.e) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices; and Level-3- fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

2.3 INVESTMENT SECURITY HELD TO MATURITY - LIFE BUSINESS

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

At January 2021

231,667

231,667.00

Addition during the year

Disposal during the year

Others held to maturity

170,115

39,887.80

210,002.80

As at January 2021

401,782

39,887.80

441,669.80

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

At January 2021

331,486

-

331,485.96

Addition during the year

Disposal during the year

Others held to maturity

As at Dec 2021

331,486

-

331,485.96

Held to maturity financial assets comprises of the following:

2.4 LOANS AND RECEIVABLES

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

staff and agents loan

27,494

83,630.02

111,123.85

Loans to policy holders

288,535

288,534.75

-

Current

No-current

As at January 2021

Staff and agents loan

Loans to policy holders/mortgage

Other receivables

As at Dec 2021

Current

Non-current

As at Dec 2021

2.5 LOANS TO POLICY HOLDERS -LIFE

Policy loan

Non- forfeiture regulation

  1. REINSURANCE ASSETS
    At January 2021
    prepaid Reinsurance premium reserve(UPR) Reinsurance share of outstanding claim reserve Incurred but not reported
    As at January 2021
    At January 2021
    Reinsurance premium reserve(UPR) Reinsurance share of outstanding claim reserve Incurred but not reported
    individual life
    As at Dec 2021
  2. DEFERRED ACQUISITION COST- NON- LIFE BUSINESS

316,029

83,630

399,658.60

89,036

30,622.00

-

208,976

53,008.00

261,984.00

-

298,012

83,630.00

261,984.00

27,494

27,493.83

288,535

288,535.00

1,494,468.00

1,494,468.00

316,029

1,494,468

1,810,496.83

-

316,029

1,494,468

1,810,496.83

Jun-21

44,276.00

298,513.00

9.00

297,721

298,522.00

;

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

0

464,967.23

464,967.23

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

464,967.23

464,967.23

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

-

-

106,860.04

106,860.04

-

106,860.04

106,860.04

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

At the beginning of the year

-

30,179

30,179

Acquisition paid durring the year

-

-

Charged to non-life revenue

-

-

As at January 2021

-

30,179.00

30,179.00

Current

30,179.00

30,179.00

Non current

30,179.00

30,179.00

At the beginning of the year 2021

Acquisition paid durring the year

Charged to non-life revenue

Current

Non current

As at Dec 2021

5 OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PREPAYMENTS

Rent prepayment Current Acount receivable from parties

Deposit for shares with NIC Securities Other receivable (6.1)

Prepayment to suppliers/ Vendors

-

30,179.00

30,179.00

-

-

-

30,179.00

30,179.00

30,179.00

30,179.00

30,179.00

30,179.00

LIFE

NON-LIFE

COMPOSITE

N'000

N'000

N'000

269,934

13,808.50

283,742.50

756,215.00

756,215.00

269,934

770,023.50

1,039,957.50

Current

269,934

770,023.50

1,039,957.50

Non-current

As at Dec 2021

269,934

770,023.50

1,039,957.50

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Niger Insurance plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
