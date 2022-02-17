NIGER INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS AS AT

Profit for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders

Total comprehensive income for the year

Appreciation on available for sale financial assets

Gain on revaluation of propert, plant and equipment

Retained profit after tax transferred to reserve

loss realised on disposal of investment property

Net realised gain on available for sale financial assets

Changes in insurance contract liability

COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

This Account was approved by the Board on the 29th January, 2022

Provision and other payables

Other receivables and prepayments

Investment securities available for sale

COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

As at 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

As at 1 January, 2021

As at 31ST DECEMBER, 2020

As at 1 January, 2020

AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

Cash and cash equivalent at the end

Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning

Net cash used in servicing of finance

Net cash used in servicing of finance

Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment

Gain on disposal of financial assets

Acquisition of Available for sale financial assets

Disposal of Available for sale financial assets

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

Claims paid during the year (Including Surrender)

Withdrawal from DA during the year

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

NIGER INSURANCE PLC

MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

1 cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, at the banks and investments in short term liquid instruments

LIFE NON-LIFE COMPOSITE This comprise; N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance held with banks in Nigeria; Group Cash at bank As at Dec 2021 97,824 65,757.00 163,581.00 Deposits 7,178 2,992.00 10,170.00 As at Dec 2021 105,002 68,749.00 173,751.00 Cash at bank 54,088 64,620 118,707.50 Deposits 4,432 14,442.31 18,874.73 As at Dec 2021 58,520 79,062.31 137,582.23 2 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The company's financial assets are summarised by measurement category as follows: LIFE NON-LIFE COMPOSITE N'000 N'000 N'000 Available for sale 199,116 1,366,708.92 1,565,825.12 As at January 2021 199,116 1,366,708.92 1,565,825.12 Available for sale 214,500 1,140,685.01 1,355,184.96 As at Dec 2021 214,500 1,140,685.01 1,355,184.96 2.1 Investment securities available for sale LIFE NON-LIFE COMPOSITE N'000 N'000 N'000 Equity securities; Listed (5.1.1) 2,443,985 1,095,273.67 3,539,258.67 Unlisted (5.1.2) 264,597 1,320,510.41 1,585,107.41 2,708,582 2,415,784.08 5,124,366.08 Less: impairment At January 2021 2,509,466 1,049,075.16 3,558,457.95 Addition during the period - - - write back charge for the year - Adjustment/reclasification - - As at Dec 2021 2,509,466 1,049,075.16 3,558,457.95 As at Dec 2021 199,116 1,366,708.92 1,565,908.12 Listed 214,500 1,140,685.01 1,355,184.96 Unlisted 205,175 3,366.66 208,542.09 As at Dec 2021 419,675 1,144,051.67 1,563,727.06 Less: impairment At January 2021 - - - Charge for the period - - reclassification - - write back - - - - - As at Dec 2021 419,675 1,143,968.67 1,563,727.06 2.1 Movement in the cost of listed securities At January 2021 2,444,135 1,084,206.00 3,528,341.00 Addition during the period 120.00 120.00 Disposal (150) (82.00) (232.00) Fair value reclassification - Reclassification 10,000.00 10,000.00 As at January 2021 2,443,985 1,094,244.00 3,538,229.00 At January 2021 2,443,985 1,094,244.00 3,538,229.00 Addition during the period - - - Disposal - - Fair value reclassification/Gain 0 4,254.16 4,254.16 Reclassification - As at Dec 2021 2,443,985 1,098,498.16 3,542,483.16 LIFE NON-LIFE COMPOSITE N'000 N'000 N'000 2.2 Movement in the cost of unlisted securities At January 2021 281,097 1,935,813.00 2,216,910.00 Addition during the period - - write back charge for the year - - Adjustment/reclasification (10,000.00) (10,000.00) Disposal during the year As at January 2021 281,097 1,925,813.00 2,206,910.00 As at Dec 2021 205,175 3,366.66 208,542.09 Addition during the period write back charge for the year Adjustment/reclasification Disposal during the year As at Dec 2021 205,175 3,366.66 208,542.09

2.2 Movement in the impairment of listed securities

LIFE NON-LIFE COMP N'000 N'000 N'000 At January 2021 2,350,755 589,650.75 2,940,405.54 Addition during the period - write back charge for the year Adjustment/reclasification - As at Dec 2021 2,350,755 589,650.75 2,940,405.54 At January 2021 Addition during the period write back charge for the year Adjustment/reclasification As at Dec 2021 2,350,755 589,650.75 2,940,405.54

2.2 Movement in the impairment of Unlisted securities