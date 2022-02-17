NIGER INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENTS
OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS AS AT
31ST DECEMBER, 2021
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
ACTUAL 2021
AUDITED 2020
Note
Composite
Composite
Assets;
N'000
N'000
Cash and cash equivalent
1
137,583
198,095
Investment securities available for sale
2.1
1,563,644
1,488,201
Investment securities held to maturity
2.2
331,486
543,274
Loans and receivables
2.3
1,810,497
381,342
Reinsurance assets
3
106,860
509,096
Deffered acquisition costs
4
30,179
18,912
Other receivables and prepayments
5
1,261
359,401
Investment in subsidiaries
6
73,753
73,753
Deferred tax asset
7
616,832
681,955
Investment properties
8
14,328,979
14,558,119
Intangible assets
9
25,879
25,880
Property, plant and equipment
10
2,135,997
2,122,164
Statutory Deposits
11
500,000
500,000
21,662,950
21,460,192
Liabilities;
Insurance contract Liabilities
12
11,512,415
10,707,918
Investment contract liabilities
13
1,025,094
921,243
LOANS
2,733,520
2,480,000
Borrowings
14
263,172
236,773
Trade payables
15
279,492
252,096
Provision and other payables
16
4,200,371
2,807,377
Defined benefit obligation
17
1,023,473
803,530
Income tax liabilities
18
88,397
72,877
Deffered tax liabilities
19
1,598,435
1,553,055
20
22,724,369
19,834,871
Equity;
Issued and paid share capital
21
3,869,747
3,869,747
Share premium
22
791,491
791,491
Contigency reserve
23
3,285,362
3,294,929
Asset revaluation reserve
24
854,808
1,361,096
Fair value reserves
25
355,190
22,150
Defined benefit reserve
26
899,670
1,015,977
Retained earnings
27
(11,117,689)
(8,730,069)
Shareholders fund
(1,061,421)
1,625,321
Total liabilities and equity
21,662,948
21,460,192
ADEMOLA SALAMI
EDWIN IGBITI
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This Account was approved by the Board on the 29th January, 2022
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
OCT-DEC.
OCT-DEC.
JAN-DEC.
JAN-DEC.
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Gross premium written
28
109,151
257,816
515,899
1,039,657
unearned premium
(3,157)
(1,849)
(56,922)
41,911
Gross premium income
105,994
255,967
458,977
1,081,568
Reinsurance/ co-insurance expenses
29
(41,309)
(38,305)
(69,007)
(91,457)
Net premium income
64,685
217,662
389,970
990,111
Fee and commission income
30
9,381
11,174
16,654
16,489
Net underwriting income
74,066
228,836
406,624
1,006,601
Claims expenses
31
(281,286)
519,218
(1,194,698)
1,050,509
Changes in insurance contract liability
31
(31,287)
113,417
(181,692)
(96,322)
Claims expenses recovered from reinsurance
31
1,038
(1,237)
1,038
(31,465)
Net claim expenses
(311,535)
631,398
(1,375,352)
922,722
Underwriting expenses
32
(17,430)
26,027
(79,921)
101,931
Total underwriting expenses
(328,965)
657,425
(1,455,273)
1,024,653
Underwriting profit
(254,899)
(428,589)
(1,048,649)
-18,052
Investment / other operating income
33
136,006
227,581
311,055
468,458
Net realised gain on available for sale financial assets
33
0
0
6018
35,641
loss realised on disposal of investment property
-
(93,000)
-
3,086
Other operating income
533,016
Management expenses
34
(637,694)
(289,044)
(1,816,944)
-3,061,371
Depreciation and amortisation
35
(15,944)
(12,973)
(63,777)
-57,186
Net operating profit before tax
(756,587)
(594,496)
(2,612,297)
-2,096,409
Information technology levy
(8,680)
936
(26,123)
0
Income tax expense
-
18,720
-
-2,564
Profit after tax
(765,267)
(574,840)
(2,638,420)
-2,098,973
Transfer to contigency reserve
(2,948)
-
(12,422)
0
Retained profit after tax transferred to reserve
(768,215)
(574,840)
(2,650,842)
-2,098,973
Other comprehensive income
Gain on revaluation of propert, plant and equipment
11,290
Appreciation on available for sale financial assets
-333,038
Gain on Retirement benefit
225,318.00
Total comprehensive income for the year
(768,215)
(574,840)
(2,650,842)
(2,195,403)
Earnings per share
Profit for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders
Basic
(9.89)
(7.43)
(34.09)
(27.12)
Diluted
(9.89)
(7.43)
(34.09)
(27.12)
ADEMOLA SALAMI
EDWIN IGBITI
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
2021
2020
N'000
N'000
Premium Received
458,977
1,039,657
Reinsurance Premium Paid
(69,007)
(78,953)
Withdrawal from DA during the year
-
(194,406)
Fees and Commission Received
16,654
16,489
Claims paid during the year (Including Surrender)
(290,117)
(1,050,508)
Claims paid recovered from Reinsurers
1,038
1,237
Other acquisition cost paid
(8,552)
(90,664)
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
(323,250)
(1,150,459)
Other operating expenses
(334,566)
(301,866)
Tax paid
(11,419)
(90,640)
Net cash outflow from operating activities
(560,242)
(1,900,113)
Investing activities
Disposal of Available for sale financial assets
Acquisition of Available for sale financial assets
Gain on disposal of financial assets
Held to maturity investment
Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment
RENTAL INCOME
Interest/other income
Net cash outflow from investing activities
Finance activities
Borrowing
LOANS
Net cash used in servicing of finance
Net cash used in servicing of finance
Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning
Cash and cash equivalent at the end
ADEMOLA SALAMI
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
OF CHANGE IN EQUITY
AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
COMPANY
As at 1 January, 2020
Reclassification
Fair value/revaluation gain on assets
Transfer from income statement
Transfer to contigency reserve
As at 31ST DECEMBER, 2020
As at 1 January, 2021
Reclassification
Dividend paid
Fair value/revaluation gain/loss on assets
Transfer from income statement
Transfer to contigency reserve
As at 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
138,924
(339)
765,289
262,018
540,000
197,343197,343
89,37330,387
425,640 1,794,698
33,461120,057
33,461120,057
(101,141)14,643
238,723183,454
137,582198,097
EDWIN IGBITI
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ASSETS
ORDINARY SHARE
REVALUATION
STATUTORY CONTIGENCY
RETAINED
CAPITAL
SHARE PREMIUM
RESERVE
FAIR VALUE RESERVE
RESERVE
OTHERS
EARNINGS
TOTAL
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
3,869,747
791,491
1,349,807
355,190
3,272,941
2,789,160
(6,367,607)
6,060,730
(495,000)
(495,000)
(1,188,703)
(1,188,703)
3,869,747
791,491
854,807
355,190
3,272,941
2,789,160
(7,556,310)
4,377,027
3,869,747
791,491
854,807
355,190
3,272,941
790,660
(8,491,690)
1,443,147
(2,638,420)
(2,638,420)
12,422
109,010
12,422
133,854
3,869,747
791,491
854,808
355,190
3,285,362
1,691,161
(11,117,689)
(1,061,420)
ADEMOLA SALAMI
EDWIN IGBITI
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003468
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000005551
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NIGER INSURANCE PLC
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
COMPANY COMPOSITE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
1 cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, at the banks and investments in short term liquid instruments
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
This comprise;
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance held with banks in Nigeria; Group
Cash at bank As at Dec 2021
97,824
65,757.00
163,581.00
Deposits
7,178
2,992.00
10,170.00
As at Dec 2021
105,002
68,749.00
173,751.00
Cash at bank
54,088
64,620
118,707.50
Deposits
4,432
14,442.31
18,874.73
As at Dec 2021
58,520
79,062.31
137,582.23
2
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The company's financial assets are summarised by measurement category as follows:
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
Available for sale
199,116
1,366,708.92
1,565,825.12
As at January 2021
199,116
1,366,708.92
1,565,825.12
Available for sale
214,500
1,140,685.01
1,355,184.96
As at Dec 2021
214,500
1,140,685.01
1,355,184.96
2.1
Investment securities available for sale
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
Equity securities;
Listed (5.1.1)
2,443,985
1,095,273.67
3,539,258.67
Unlisted (5.1.2)
264,597
1,320,510.41
1,585,107.41
2,708,582
2,415,784.08
5,124,366.08
Less: impairment
At January 2021
2,509,466
1,049,075.16
3,558,457.95
Addition during the period
-
-
-
write back charge for the year
-
Adjustment/reclasification
-
-
As at Dec 2021
2,509,466
1,049,075.16
3,558,457.95
As at Dec 2021
199,116
1,366,708.92
1,565,908.12
Listed
214,500
1,140,685.01
1,355,184.96
Unlisted
205,175
3,366.66
208,542.09
As at Dec 2021
419,675
1,144,051.67
1,563,727.06
Less: impairment
At January 2021
-
-
-
Charge for the period
-
-
reclassification
-
-
write back
-
-
-
-
-
As at Dec 2021
419,675
1,143,968.67
1,563,727.06
2.1
Movement in the cost of listed securities
At January 2021
2,444,135
1,084,206.00
3,528,341.00
Addition during the period
120.00
120.00
Disposal
(150)
(82.00)
(232.00)
Fair value reclassification
-
Reclassification
10,000.00
10,000.00
As at January 2021
2,443,985
1,094,244.00
3,538,229.00
At January 2021
2,443,985
1,094,244.00
3,538,229.00
Addition during the period
-
-
-
Disposal
-
-
Fair value reclassification/Gain
0
4,254.16
4,254.16
Reclassification
-
As at Dec 2021
2,443,985
1,098,498.16
3,542,483.16
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
2.2
Movement in the cost of unlisted securities
At January 2021
281,097
1,935,813.00
2,216,910.00
Addition during the period
-
-
write back charge for the year
-
-
Adjustment/reclasification
(10,000.00)
(10,000.00)
Disposal during the year
As at January 2021
281,097
1,925,813.00
2,206,910.00
As at Dec 2021
205,175
3,366.66
208,542.09
Addition during the period
write back charge for the year
Adjustment/reclasification
Disposal during the year
As at Dec 2021
205,175
3,366.66
208,542.09
2.2 Movement in the impairment of listed securities
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMP
N'000
N'000
N'000
At January 2021
2,350,755
589,650.75
2,940,405.54
Addition during the period
-
write back charge for the year
Adjustment/reclasification
-
As at Dec 2021
2,350,755
589,650.75
2,940,405.54
At January 2021
Addition during the period
write back charge for the year
Adjustment/reclasification
As at Dec 2021
2,350,755
589,650.75
2,940,405.54
2.2 Movement in the impairment of Unlisted securities
At January 2021
158,711
459,341.41
618,052.41
Addition during the period
-
write back charge for the year
Adjustment/reclasification
As at January 2021
158,711
459,341.41
618,052.41
At January 2021
158,711
459,341.41
618,052.41
Addition during the period
write back charge for the year
Adjustment/reclasification
As at Dec 2021
158,711
459,341.41
618,052.41
As at January 2021
2,350,867
1,048,992.16
3,558,457.95
As at Dec 2021
2,509,466
1,048,992.16
3,558,457.95
The investments are carried at fair values by valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows: Level 1- fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices ( unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities using the last bid prices.
Level-2- fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly(i.e) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices; and Level-3- fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).
2.3 INVESTMENT SECURITY HELD TO MATURITY - LIFE BUSINESS
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
At January 2021
231,667
231,667.00
Addition during the year
Disposal during the year
Others held to maturity
170,115
39,887.80
210,002.80
As at January 2021
401,782
39,887.80
441,669.80
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
At January 2021
331,486
-
331,485.96
Addition during the year
Disposal during the year
Others held to maturity
As at Dec 2021
331,486
-
331,485.96
Held to maturity financial assets comprises of the following:
2.4 LOANS AND RECEIVABLES
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
staff and agents loan
27,494
83,630.02
111,123.85
Loans to policy holders
288,535
288,534.75
-
Current
No-current
As at January 2021
Staff and agents loan
Loans to policy holders/mortgage
Other receivables
As at Dec 2021
Current
Non-current
As at Dec 2021
2.5 LOANS TO POLICY HOLDERS -LIFE
Policy loan
Non- forfeiture regulation
REINSURANCE ASSETS
At January 2021
prepaid Reinsurance premium reserve(UPR) Reinsurance share of outstanding claim reserve Incurred but not reported
As at January 2021
At January 2021
Reinsurance premium reserve(UPR) Reinsurance share of outstanding claim reserve Incurred but not reported
individual life
As at Dec 2021
DEFERRED ACQUISITION COST- NON- LIFE BUSINESS
316,029
83,630
399,658.60
89,036
30,622.00
-
208,976
53,008.00
261,984.00
-
298,012
83,630.00
261,984.00
27,494
27,493.83
288,535
288,535.00
1,494,468.00
1,494,468.00
316,029
1,494,468
1,810,496.83
-
316,029
1,494,468
1,810,496.83
Jun-21
44,276.00
298,513.00
9.00
297,721
298,522.00
;
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
0
464,967.23
464,967.23
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
464,967.23
464,967.23
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
-
-
106,860.04
106,860.04
-
106,860.04
106,860.04
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
At the beginning of the year
-
30,179
30,179
Acquisition paid durring the year
-
-
Charged to non-life revenue
-
-
As at January 2021
-
30,179.00
30,179.00
Current
30,179.00
30,179.00
Non current
30,179.00
30,179.00
At the beginning of the year 2021
Acquisition paid durring the year
Charged to non-life revenue
Current
Non current
As at Dec 2021
5 OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PREPAYMENTS
Rent prepayment Current Acount receivable from parties
Deposit for shares with NIC Securities Other receivable (6.1)
Prepayment to suppliers/ Vendors
-
30,179.00
30,179.00
-
-
-
30,179.00
30,179.00
30,179.00
30,179.00
30,179.00
30,179.00
LIFE
NON-LIFE
COMPOSITE
N'000
N'000
N'000
269,934
13,808.50
283,742.50
756,215.00
756,215.00
269,934
770,023.50
1,039,957.50
Current
269,934
770,023.50
1,039,957.50
Non-current
As at Dec 2021
269,934
770,023.50
1,039,957.50
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Niger Insurance plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:01 UTC.