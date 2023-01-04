Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
  News
  Summary
    NAHCO   NGNAHCO00008

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(NAHCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
7.000 NGN   +9.38%
08:38aNigerian Aviation Handling : Announcement of closed period
PU
01/03Nigerian Aviation Handling : Directors dealings
PU
2022Nigerian Aviation Handling : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

01/04/2023 | 08:38am EST
Lagos, January 3, 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD OF NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and our esteemed shareholders and Insiders that in compliance with the Amended Closed Period Rules of The Exchange, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (the Company) has declared a closed period from 1st January, 2023 until 24 hours after the Company's 2022 Audited Financial Statement is released to the Market.

Accordingly, Directors, Audit Committee members, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers/consultants to the Company and their connected persons have been advised not to directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period.

Bello A. Abdullahi

Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors

Company Secretary

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 13:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 10 233 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2021 743 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2021 1 724 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 13 643 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 529
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Indranil Gupta Chief Executive Officer, Director & Group MD
Adeoye Emiloju Chief Financial Officer
Seinde Fadeni Oladapo Group Chairman
Oyebode Olumide Oyedotun Head-Information & Communications Technology
Abiodun Oyebade Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC9.38%30
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-2.53%20 251
AENA S.M.E., S.A.3.58%19 223
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS2.48%13 350
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.38%7 424
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.4.10%7 300