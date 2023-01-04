NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

Lagos, January 3, 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD OF NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and our esteemed shareholders and Insiders that in compliance with the Amended Closed Period Rules of The Exchange, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (the Company) has declared a closed period from 1st January, 2023 until 24 hours after the Company's 2022 Audited Financial Statement is released to the Market.
Accordingly, Directors, Audit Committee members, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers/consultants to the Company and their connected persons have been advised not to directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period.
Bello A. Abdullahi
Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors
Company Secretary
