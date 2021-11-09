NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC DIRECTORS DEALINGS

RC: 30954
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
HEAD OFFICE: nahco aviance House av•ance Murtala Muhammed International Airport, PMB 013, Ikeja, Lagos.
: 08097993266 - 70. E: info@nahcoaviance.com
Member of
www.nahcoaviance.com
Lagos, 9th October, 2021
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
Mrs. Esther Abiodun Emiloju
|
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Wife of the Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
Initial
Initial notification
|
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
|
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4.
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description
Stocks/shares
|
type of instrument
|
ISIN: NGNAHCO00008
|
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price per share - N3.50 - N3.55
|
Volume - 750,000
|
Aggregate information
d)
Aggregated volume
750,000
|
Average Price
N
|
3.52
e)
Date of Transaction
3/11/2021
|
Place of Transaction
Lagos
Bello A. Abdullahi - Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 19:54:11 UTC.