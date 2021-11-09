Log in
    NAHCO   NGNAHCO00008

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(NAHCO)
  Report
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC DIRECTORS DEALINGS

11/09/2021 | 02:55pm EST
RC: 30954

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

HEAD OFFICE: nahco aviance House av•ance Murtala Muhammed International Airport, PMB 013, Ikeja, Lagos.

: 08097993266 - 70. E: info@nahcoaviance.com

Member of

www.nahcoaviance.com

IATA

IGHC

Lagos, 9th October, 2021

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Mrs. Esther Abiodun Emiloju

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Wife of the Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description

of

the

financial

instrument,

Stocks/shares

a)

type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNAHCO00008

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price per share - N3.50 - N3.55

Volume - 750,000

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

750,000

-

Average Price

N

3.52

e)

Date of Transaction

3/11/2021

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Bello A. Abdullahi - Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 19:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
