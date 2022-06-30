Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
  News
  Summary
    NAHCO   NGNAHCO00008

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(NAHCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
8.500 NGN   +1.19%
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

06/30/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RC: 30954

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

HEAD OFFICE: nahco aviance House av•ance

Murtala

Muhammed International

Airport, PMB 013, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel: 08097993266 - 70

E:info@nahcoaviance.com

www.nahcoaviance.com

Lagos, 29th June, 2022

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Saheed Lasisi

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description

of

the

financial

instrument,

Stocks/shares

a)

type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNAHCO00008

b)

Nature of the transaction

Stock/Share Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price per share -

N

8.45

Volume - 120,000

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

120,000

-

Average Price

N

8.45

e)

Date of Transaction

28/06/22

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Bello A. Abdullahi - Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 233 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net income 2021 743 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net cash 2021 1 724 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 13 806 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 529
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Indranil Gupta Chief Executive Officer, Director & Group MD
Adeoye Emiloju Chief Financial Officer
Seinde Fadeni Oladapo Group Chairman
Oyebode Olumide Oyedotun Head-Information & Communications Technology
Abiodun Oyebade Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC127.27%33
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-10.84%19 435
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.19.19%16 003
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS10.50%12 971
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.81%7 236
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.16%6 755