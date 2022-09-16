NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

RC: 30954
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
HEAD OFFICE: nahco aviance House av•ance
Murtala
Muhammed International
Airport, PMB 013, Ikeja, Lagos.
Tel: 08097993266 - 70
E:info@nahcoaviance.com
www.nahcoaviance.com
Lagos, 16th September, 2022
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
Tajudeen Moyosola Shobayo
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier 1
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4.
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
|
conducted
Description
|
Stocks/shares
a)
type of instrument
Identification Code
ISIN: NGNAHCO00008
b)
Nature of the transaction
Stock/Share Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price per share -
N
5.70 -
N
5.80
Volume - 1,524,771
Aggregate information
d)
Aggregated volume
|
1,524,771
-
Average Price
N5.75
e)
Date of Transaction
|
|
f)
|
|
Lagos
Bello A. Abdullahi - Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 15:59:11 UTC.