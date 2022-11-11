Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAHCO   NGNAHCO00008

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(NAHCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
5.850 NGN   +3.54%
04:02aNigerian Aviation Handling : Directors dealings
PU
11/08Nigerian Aviation Handling : Directors dealings
PU
11/03Nigerian Aviation Handling : Directors dealings
PU
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

11/11/2022 | 04:02am EST
RC: 30954

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

HEAD OFFICE: nahco aviance House av•ance

Murtala

Muhammed International

Airport, PMB 013, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel: 08097993266 - 70

E:info@nahcoaviance.com

www.nahcoaviance.com

Lagos, 10th November, 2022

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Saheed Lasisi

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description

of

the

financial

instrument,

Stocks/shares

a)

type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNAHCO00008

b)

Nature of the transaction

Stock/Share Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price per share -

N

5.95 -

N

5.98

Volume - 250,000

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

250,000

-

Average Price

N

5.97

e)

Date of Transaction

4/11/22

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Bello A. Abdullahi - Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
