  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAHCO   NGNAHCO00008

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(NAHCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
7.000 NGN   +9.38%
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

01/03/2023 | 03:28pm EST
RC: 30954

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

HEAD OFFICE: nahco aviance House av•ance

Murtala

Muhammed International

Airport, PMB 013, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel: 08097993266 - 70

E:info@nahcoaviance.com

www.nahcoaviance.com

Lagos, 3rd January, 2023

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Tajudeen Moyosola Shobayo

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description

of

the

financial

instrument,

Stocks/shares

a)

type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNAHCO00008

b)

Nature of the transaction

Stock/Share Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price per share -

N

.6.20

Volume - 382,040

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

382,040

-

Average Price

N6.20

e)

Date of Transaction

29/12/2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Bello A. Abdullahi - Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 20:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 10 233 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2021 743 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2021 1 724 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 13 643 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 529
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Indranil Gupta Chief Executive Officer, Director & Group MD
Adeoye Emiloju Chief Financial Officer
Seinde Fadeni Oladapo Group Chairman
Oyebode Olumide Oyedotun Head-Information & Communications Technology
Abiodun Oyebade Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC9.38%28
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-2.53%20 822
AENA S.M.E., S.A.2.86%19 285
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS2.64%13 509
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.77%7 373
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.4.03%7 288