NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

'That pursuant to Rule 20.8 of The Nigerian Exchange Issuers Rule, that the general mandate given to the Company to procure goods and services and enter into such incidental transactions necessary for its

NOTICE is hereby given that the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) ("the Company") will hold at Providence Hotel, Mantis Oba Akinjobi Crescent Ikeja GRA, Lagos on Friday, 29th July, 2022 at 11.00 am to transact the following businesses:

That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to enter and execute agreements, deeds, notices or any other documents, and to perform all acts and to do all such other things necessary for or incidental to giving effect to Resolution 11(a) above, including without limitation, appointing such professional parties, consultants and advisers and complying with the directives of the regulatory authorities.

That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to take all steps necessary to comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Companies Regulations 2021 as they relate to unissued shares of the Company, including cancellation of the 1,050,937,500 (one billion, fifty million, nine hundred and thirty- seven thousand, five hundred) unissued ordinary shares of the Company; and

That where the issuance of the Bonus Shares results in a fraction of a share being held, the Company be authorised to round that fraction down to the nearest whole share or zero, as the Directors may deem fit.

That the members shall be deemed to have given approval thereto expressly by the authority of the above resolutions.

That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to enter into and execute agreements, deeds, notices or any other documents and to perform all acts and to do all such other things necessary for or incidental to giving effect to Resolution 10a above, including without limitation, appointing such professional parties, consultants and advisers and complying with the directives of the regulatory authorities without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the members or otherwise to the end and intent.

alter Clause 6 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to read: 'The share capital of the Company is N974,531,250 divided into 1,949,062,500 ordinary shares of ₦0.50K (fifty kobo) each, with power to increase the capital and to divide the capital for the time being into several classes of shares, and to attach thereto any preferential, deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges or conditions.'

That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to enter and execute agreements, deeds, notices or any other documents and to perform all acts and to do all such other things necessary for or incidental to giving effect to Resolution 12(a) above, including without limitation, appointing such professional parties, consultants and advisers and complying with the directives of the regulatory authorities.

Attendance By Proxy

In view of the directives on physical distancing and the restriction on maximum number of people at every gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will hold by Proxy in accordance with section 254 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and as approved by the Corporate Affairs Commission. Consequently, members are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the list of the proposed proxies to represent them at the meeting:

Dr. Seinde Oladapo Fadeni (Chairman) Sir Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu, KSS Mrs. Adebisi Oluwayemisi Bakare

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her place. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A proxy form is enclosed in the Annual Report. For the instrument of proxy to be valid for the purposes of this meeting, it must be duly completed, duly stamped and must be deposited at the oﬃce of the Registrar, CardinalStone Registrars Limited, 358, Herbert Macaulay way, by St. Dominic Catholic Church, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos or by email to registrars@cardinalstone. com, not less than 48 hours before the time ﬁxed for the meeting. The cost of stamping the proxy forms will be borne by the Company.

Dividend

If the dividend recommended by the Directors is approved, dividend will be paid on Friday, 29th July 2022 to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday 15th July 2022.

Bonus Issue

If the bonus issue recommended by the Directors is approved, bonus shares will be issued in the ratio of one (1) new share for every five (5) existing shares held by shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday 15th July 2022 subject to the approval of the appropriate regulatory authorities.

3 | P a g e