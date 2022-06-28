NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

RC: 30954
Lagos, June 28, 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING DATE AND CLOSED PERIOD OF NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and our esteemed shareholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (the Company) has been scheduled to hold on 28th July, 2022, to consider and approve the Company's 2022 Second Quarter Financial Statements (2022 Q2 FS) along with other agenda items.
In compliance with the Amended Closed Period Rules of NGX, the Company has declared a closed period from 1st July, 2022 until 24 hours after the 2022 Q2 FS is released to the Market.
Accordingly, Directors, Audit Committee members, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers/consultants to the Company and their connected persons have been notified not to deal in the shares of the Company directly or indirectly in any manner during the closed period.
