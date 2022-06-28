Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAHCO   NGNAHCO00008

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(NAHCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
8.400 NGN    0.00%
01:32pNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01:12pNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Announcement of appointment of executive director
PU
12:52pNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/28/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RC: 30954

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

HEAD OFFICE: nahco aviance House aviance Murtala

Muhammed International Airport,

PMB 013, Ikeja, Lagos.

T:08097993266

E:info@nahcoaviance.com

www.nahcoaviance.com

Member of IATA IGHC

Lagos, June 28, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING DATE AND CLOSED PERIOD OF NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and our esteemed shareholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (the Company) has been scheduled to hold on 28th July, 2022, to consider and approve the Company's 2022 Second Quarter Financial Statements (2022 Q2 FS) along with other agenda items.

In compliance with the Amended Closed Period Rules of NGX, the Company has declared a closed period from 1st July, 2022 until 24 hours after the 2022 Q2 FS is released to the Market.

Accordingly, Directors, Audit Committee members, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers/consultants to the Company and their connected persons have been notified not to deal in the shares of the Company directly or indirectly in any manner during the closed period.

Bello A. Abdullahi

Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
01:32pNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01:12pNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Announcement of appointment of executive director
PU
12:52pNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Directors dealings
PU
04/30Foreign Airlines Reject Nigerian Goods to European Destinations
AQ
04/29NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Quarter 1 unauduted financial statement for 2022
PU
04/19NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/14NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
02/17NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Clarification statement
PU
01/28Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 233 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net income 2021 743 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net cash 2021 1 724 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 13 643 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 529
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Indranil Gupta Chief Executive Officer, Director & Group MD
Adeoye Emiloju Chief Financial Officer
Seinde Fadeni Oladapo Group Chairman
Oyebode Olumide Oyedotun Head-Information & Communications Technology
Abiodun Oyebade Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC124.60%33
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-6.48%20 538
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.11.52%14 400
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS13.06%13 370
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.36%7 334
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-5.45%6 814