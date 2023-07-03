Lagos, July 3rd, 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING DATE AND CLOSED PERIOD OF NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and our esteemed shareholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (the Company) has been scheduled to hold on Thursday 27th July, 2023, to consider and approve the Company's 2023 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (2023 Q2 UFS) along with other agenda items.
In compliance with the Amended Closed Period Rules of NGX, the Company has declared a closed period from 1st July, 2023 until 24 hours after the 2023 Q2 UFS is released to the Market.
Accordingly, Directors, Audit Committee members, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers/consultants to the Company and their connected persons have been notified not to deal in the shares of the Company directly or indirectly in any manner during the closed period.
Bello A. Abdullahi
Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors
Company Secretary
