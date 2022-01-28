NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
Financial Position 4th Quarter ended 31 December, 2021
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements -- 31 Dec, 2021
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
1
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
2
Statement of Changes in Equity
3-4
Consolidated Statement of Cashflow
5
Nahco Plc free Float Analysis
6
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
7- 43
Nigerian Aviation Handling CompanyPLC Consolidated and SeparateFinancialStatements--31 Dec,2021
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31st December, 2021.
`
Group
Group
Company
Company
Notes
Jan. - Dec. 2021
Jan. - Dec. 202
0
Oct. - Dec. 2021
Oct. - Dec. 2020
Jan. - Dec. 2021
Jan. - Dec. 2020
Oct. - Dec. 2021
Oct. - Dec. 2020
N'0
00
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5
10,241,420
7,126,121
1,945,675
9,665,586
6,779,005
2,639,260
2,793,332
1,849,961
Operating costs
9a
(6,366,495)
(4,823,653)
(1,746,383)
(1,022,476)
(6,175,769)
(4,691,972)
(1,698,927)
(983,046)
Gross Profit
3,874,926
2,302,468
1,046,949
923,199
3,489,817
2,087,033
940,333
866,915
Other Income
6
400,382
581,267
113,305
400,041
345,322
531,545
98,591
390,272
Administrative Costs
9b
(2,674,959)
(2,367,740)
(677,459)
(613,795)
(2,464,113)
(2,185,736)
(620,578)
(582,148)
Profit from operations
1,600,348
515,995
482,795
709,445
1,371,026
432,842
418,346
675,039
Finance Income
7
47,345
86,653
17,541
(73,947)
47,345
86,653
17,541
(73,947)
Finance costs
7
(187,807)
(203,464)
(46,963)
(160,224)
(177,113)
(191,737)
(44,290)
(137,795)
Expected Credit Reversal/(Losses)
9c
-
(37,905)
(37,905)
-
1,884
-
1,884
Profit/(Loss) before tax
1,459,887
361,279
453,373
437,369
1,241,258
329,642
391,597
465,181
Income tax expense
8(a)
(319,698)
(59,148)
(38,329)
(69,262)
(281,036)
(37,820)
(28,821)
(67,335)
Profit/(loss) after tax
1,140,188
302,131
415,044
368,107
960,222
291,822
362,775
397,846
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
1,140,188
302,131
415,044
368,107
960,222
291,822
362,775
397,846
Attributable to:
Profit/ (loss) attributable to owners of the
company
1,115,856
291,504
408,382
366,765
960,222
291,822
362,776
397,846
Non-controlling interest
9
24,332
10,627
6,662
1,342
-
-
-
-
1,140,188
302,131
415,044
368,107
960,222
291,822
362,775
397,846
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share ( Kobo)
10
69
18
25
23
59
18
22
24
Diluted earnings per share ( Kobo)
10
69
18
25
23
59
18
22
24
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements -- 31 Dec, 2021
Consolidated and Separate Statement of changes in Equity
For the period ended 31st December, 2021
Attributable to equity holders of the Group
Non-
Share
Share
Retained
controlling
Capital
Premium
Earnings
Total
Interest
Total Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1 January 2021
812,109
1,914,758
3,836,376
6,563,243
(113,391)
6,449,852
Profit for the year
-
-
1,115,856
1,115,856
24,332
1,140,188
Other comprehensive income:
Defined benefit plan actuarial gains (losses)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Prior year deferred tax adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restated Balance Due to IFRS Adoption in Consolidation
(21)
(21)
(21)
Restated Balance from Arik Air Impairment Bal
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(21)
(21)
-
(21)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
1,115,835
1,115,835
24,332
1,140,167
Transaction with owners recognised directly in equity
Dividend payable to owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
2020 Dividend Paid
-
-
(203,027)
(203,027)
(203,027)
Total transactions with owners of the Company
-
-
(203,027)
(203,027)
-
(203,027)
As at 31 Dec. 2021
812,109
1,914,758
4,749,184
7,476,051
(89,059)
7,386,992
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
