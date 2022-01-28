Log in
NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/28/2022 | 05:48am EST
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc

Financial Position 4th Quarter ended 31 December, 2021

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements -- 31 Dec, 2021

Contents

Page

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

1

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2

Statement of Changes in Equity

3-4

Consolidated Statement of Cashflow

5

Nahco Plc free Float Analysis

6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

7- 43

Nigerian Aviation Handling CompanyPLC Consolidated and SeparateFinancialStatements--31 Dec,2021

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31st December, 2021.

`

Group

Group

Company

Company

Notes

Jan. - Dec. 2021

Jan. - Dec. 2020

Oct. - Dec. 2021

Oct. - Dec. 2020

Jan. - Dec. 2021

Jan. - Dec. 2020

Oct. - Dec. 2021

Oct. - Dec. 2020

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

5

10,241,420

7,126,121

1,945,675

9,665,586

6,779,005

2,639,260

2,793,332

1,849,961

Operating costs

9a

(6,366,495)

(4,823,653)

(1,746,383)

(1,022,476)

(6,175,769)

(4,691,972)

(1,698,927)

(983,046)

Gross Profit

3,874,926

2,302,468

1,046,949

923,199

3,489,817

2,087,033

940,333

866,915

Other Income

6

400,382

581,267

113,305

400,041

345,322

531,545

98,591

390,272

Administrative Costs

9b

(2,674,959)

(2,367,740)

(677,459)

(613,795)

(2,464,113)

(2,185,736)

(620,578)

(582,148)

Profit from operations

1,600,348

515,995

482,795

709,445

1,371,026

432,842

418,346

675,039

Finance Income

7

47,345

86,653

17,541

(73,947)

47,345

86,653

17,541

(73,947)

Finance costs

7

(187,807)

(203,464)

(46,963)

(160,224)

(177,113)

(191,737)

(44,290)

(137,795)

Expected Credit Reversal/(Losses)

9c

-

(37,905)

(37,905)

-

1,884

-

1,884

Profit/(Loss) before tax

1,459,887

361,279

453,373

437,369

1,241,258

329,642

391,597

465,181

Income tax expense

8(a)

(319,698)

(59,148)

(38,329)

(69,262)

(281,036)

(37,820)

(28,821)

(67,335)

Profit/(loss) after tax

1,140,188

302,131

415,044

368,107

960,222

291,822

362,775

397,846

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

1,140,188

302,131

415,044

368,107

960,222

291,822

362,775

397,846

Attributable to:

Profit/ (loss) attributable to owners of the

company

1,115,856

291,504

408,382

366,765

960,222

291,822

362,776

397,846

Non-controlling interest

9

24,332

10,627

6,662

1,342

-

-

-

-

1,140,188

302,131

415,044

368,107

960,222

291,822

362,775

397,846

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share ( Kobo)

10

69

18

25

23

59

18

22

24

Diluted earnings per share ( Kobo)

10

69

18

25

23

59

18

22

24

1

2

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements -- 31 Dec, 2021

Consolidated and Separate Statement of changes in Equity

For the period ended 31st December, 2021

Attributable to equity holders of the Group

Non-

Share

Share

Retained

controlling

Capital

Premium

Earnings

Total

Interest

Total Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1 January 2021

812,109

1,914,758

3,836,376

6,563,243

(113,391)

6,449,852

Profit for the year

-

-

1,115,856

1,115,856

24,332

1,140,188

Other comprehensive income:

Defined benefit plan actuarial gains (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Prior year deferred tax adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restated Balance Due to IFRS Adoption in Consolidation

(21)

(21)

(21)

Restated Balance from Arik Air Impairment Bal

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(21)

(21)

-

(21)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

1,115,835

1,115,835

24,332

1,140,167

Transaction with owners recognised directly in equity

Dividend payable to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

2020 Dividend Paid

-

-

(203,027)

(203,027)

(203,027)

Total transactions with owners of the Company

-

-

(203,027)

(203,027)

-

(203,027)

As at 31 Dec. 2021

812,109

1,914,758

4,749,184

7,476,051

(89,059)

7,386,992

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
