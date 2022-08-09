NIGERIAN BREWERIES : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

Lagos, 9th August, 2022
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
|
1.
|
Details of the Director/Insider
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Rob Kleinjan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Executive Director/ Finance Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nigerian Breweries Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
0292002213B5D1F3B525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of the financial instrument,
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
type of instrument
|
|
Ordinary Shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
|
ISIN: NGNB00000005
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Purchase of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
8,757 shares at
|
N
|
45.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate information:
|
|
8,757 units
|
d)
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
Price
|
|
N
|
45.6 per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
|
8th August 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
|
Lagos, The Nigerian Exchange Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dated this 9th Day of August, 2022
Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU
Company Secretary
Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any
investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400
DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR;
Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I. Puri; Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).
