Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
47.15 NGN    0.00%
01:09pNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Directors dealings
PU
08/04NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Directors dealings
PU
08/01NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notification of board change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN BREWERIES : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

08/09/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 9th August, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Rob Kleinjan

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/ Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Nigerian Breweries Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

0292002213B5D1F3B525

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument,

a)

type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNB00000005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

8,757 shares at

N

45.6

Aggregate information:

8,757 units

d)

- Aggregated volume

Price

N

45.6 per unit

e)

Date of Transaction

8th August 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, The Nigerian Exchange Limited

Dated this 9th Day of August, 2022

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any

investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR;

Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I. Puri; Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 17:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
01:09pNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Directors dealings
PU
08/04NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Directors dealings
PU
08/01NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notification of board change
PU
07/29NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Press release- q2 2022 results
PU
07/28NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notification of board changes
PU
07/28NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/20NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notification of board changes
PU
07/15Nigerian Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/28NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notification of closed period and board meeting
PU
04/27Nigerian Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 539 B 1 291 M 1 291 M
Net income 2022 27 419 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
Net Debt 2022 61 887 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 7,09%
Capitalization 388 B 928 M 928 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 740
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Breweries Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,15 NGN
Average target price 64,71 NGN
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Essaadi Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rob Kleinjan Finance Director & Director
Kolawole Babalola Jamodu Non-Executive Director
Philomena Aneke Director-Digital & Technology
Ifueko Marina Omoigui-Okauru Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC-5.70%928
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-0.49%107 214
HEINEKEN N.V.-4.31%55 648
AMBEV S.A.-4.02%45 490
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.63%44 526
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED12.71%38 735