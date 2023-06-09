Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
41.00 NGN   -1.80%
08:43aNigerian Breweries : Directorsdealings
PU
06/01Nigerian Breweries Mulls Acquisition of Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria
AQ
05/31Nigerian Breweries : Notification of proposed acquistion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN BREWERIES : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

06/09/2023 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 9th June 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Mr. Asue Ighodalo (Moehi Nigeria Limited)

2.

Reason for the notification

Mr. Asue Ighodalo is a shareholder and Director of Moehi Nigeria Limited. Moehi Nigeria Limited

purchased shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Nigerian Breweries Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

0292002213B5D1F3B525

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument,

a)

type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNB00000005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

2,250,000 shares

c)

Aggregate information:

2,250,000 units

d)

- Aggregated volume

Price

N

41.30 per unit (Average)

e)

Date of Transaction

6th June 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, The Nigerian Exchange Limited

Dated this 9th Day of June, 2023

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any

investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com;or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400

DIRECTORS: A. Ighodalo - Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 12:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
08:43aNigerian Breweries : Directorsdealings
PU
06/01Nigerian Breweries Mulls Acquisition of Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria
AQ
05/31Nigerian Breweries : Notification of proposed acquistion
PU
05/02Nigerian Breweries : Notification of issuance of commercial paper series 4 5 and 6
PU
05/02Nigerian Breweries : shareholders approve N13.87 billion dividend payout
PU
04/30Nigerian Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/27Nigerian Breweries : Announces the Retirement of Chief Kolawole B. Jamodu and the Appointm..
PU
04/27Nigerian Breweries Appoints Ex-NESG Chair Into Board
AQ
04/26Nigerian Breweries : Interim Financial Statements (Q1) 2023
PU
04/26Nigerian Breweries : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 602 B 1 298 M 1 298 M
Net income 2023 24 604 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 6,95%
Capitalization 421 B 908 M 908 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 685
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Breweries Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,00 NGN
Average target price 49,03 NGN
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Essaadi Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ben Wessels Boer Finance Director & Director
Asue A. Ighodalo Non-Executive Chairman
Philomena Aneke Director-Digital & Technology
Ifueko Marina Omoigui-Okauru Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC0.00%908
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-9.61%108 712
HEINEKEN N.V.7.08%57 542
AMBEV S.A.2.27%47 501
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.5.46%44 784
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-14.46%35 420
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer