    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-19
48.00 NGN   +8.60%
07:55aNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Links to live streaming of annual general meeting
PU
04/12Nigerian Breweries to Pass On Excise Duty On Non-Alcoholic Drinks
AQ
03/23NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
NIGERIAN BREWERIES : LINKS TO LIVE STREAMING OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
20th April, 2022

76th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: LIVE STREAMING OF PROCEEDINGS

Nigerian Breweries Plc ("the Company") is pleased to inform The Nigerian Exchange Limited, Shareholders and the investing public, that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

holding on Friday, 22nd April, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. will be streamed live on the following channels:

Website: https://www.nbplc.com/investor-relations/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/EhAQjrmP8ew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NigerianBreweriesPlc

This will enable Shareholders and others who will not be attending the AGM physically to follow the proceedings.

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of the AGM and the List of Unclaimed Dividend have been sent to Shareholders and are made available on the Company's website.

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail: IR.NBPlc@heineken.com;or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H.Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun;

S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
