    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-08
40.70 NGN   -2.63%
PU
PU
PU
NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

02/09/2023 | 12:41pm EST
LAGOS, 9TH FEBRUARY, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited ('The NGX") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors Nigerian Breweries Plc (the Company) has been scheduled for Thursday, 23rd February, 2023.

An item on the agenda for the meeting is the consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2022.

Further, please be informed that the Company's closed period commenced on Friday, 30th December, 2022 and will continue until the next day after the said Audited Financial Statements are uploaded to the NGX portal.

UABOI G. AGBEBAKU

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any

investment- related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com;or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 17:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
