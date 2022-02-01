Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 01/31
48.45 NGN   -0.10%
03:02pNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2021Scam Alert! Nigerian Breweries Not Offering N100,000 in 75th Anniversary Competition
AQ
2021NIGERIAN BREWERIES : at 75 disclaimer
PU
NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

02/01/2022 | 03:02pm EST
LAGOS, 1ST FEBRUARY, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

We hereby notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc ("the Company") has been scheduled for Wednesday, 16th February, 2022.

Items on the agenda for the meeting include the consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2021 as well as a proposal for the payment of dividend. The Exchange will be notified of the details in due course.

In addition, the Company's Closed Period which commenced on Wednesday, 22nd December, 2021 will continue until at least twenty-four hours after the Audited Financial Statements have been made public via The Exchange.

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html. For any investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H.Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; J. Anammah (Mrs); A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S.Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 20:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
