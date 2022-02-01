NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

LAGOS, 1ST FEBRUARY, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

We hereby notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc ("the Company") has been scheduled for Wednesday, 16th February, 2022.

Items on the agenda for the meeting include the consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2021 as well as a proposal for the payment of dividend. The Exchange will be notified of the details in due course.

In addition, the Company's Closed Period which commenced on Wednesday, 22nd December, 2021 will continue until at least twenty-four hours after the Audited Financial Statements have been made public via The Exchange.

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html. For any investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H.Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; J. Anammah (Mrs); A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S.Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).