  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-10
46 NGN   -0.54%
04:14aNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/10NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
02/25NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

03/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
LAGOS, 11TH MARCH, 2022

BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION - 18TH MARCH, 2022

We hereby notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors ("the Board") of Nigerian Breweries Plc ("the Company") has been scheduled for Friday, 18th March, 2022.

One of the items on the agenda are proposed changes in the composition of the Board of the Company.

The NGX will be notified of the details after the Meeting.

For: Nigerian Breweries Plc

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor- relations.html. For any investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e- mail: IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H.Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; J. Anammah (Mrs); A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S.Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
