NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

LAGOS, 11TH MARCH, 2022

BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION - 18TH MARCH, 2022

We hereby notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors ("the Board") of Nigerian Breweries Plc ("the Company") has been scheduled for Friday, 18th March, 2022.

One of the items on the agenda are proposed changes in the composition of the Board of the Company.

The NGX will be notified of the details after the Meeting.

For: Nigerian Breweries Plc

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor- relations.html. For any investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e- mail: IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H.Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; J. Anammah (Mrs); A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S.Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).