NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

LAGOS, 22ND MARCH, 2022
NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
We hereby notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited ("The NGX") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled for Friday, 22nd April, 2022.
An item on the agenda for the meeting is the consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter (three months) ending 31st March, 2022.
Further, please be informed that the Company's Closed Period will commence on Wednesday, 23rd March, 2022 and will continue until the next day after the said Unaudited Financial Statements are submitted to The NGX.
UABOI G. AGBEBAKU
Company Secretary
Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any
investment- related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400
DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H.Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; J. Anammah (Mrs);A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S.Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).
