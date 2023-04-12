NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

LAGOS, 12TH APRIL 2023

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited ('The NGX") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors Nigerian Breweries Plc (the Company) has been scheduled for Wednesday, 26th April 2023.

Items on the agenda for the meeting include the consideration and approval of the 2023 Quarter 1, Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2023 and change in the Board composition. Details of the change in the composition would follow after the meeting.

Furthermore, please be informed that the Company's Closed Period commenced on 26th March 2023 and will continue until the next day after the said Unaudited Financial Statements are uploaded on the NGX portal.

UABOI G. AGBEBAKU

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any investment- related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone:

+234 (1) 2717400.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).