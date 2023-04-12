Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
36.50 NGN   -1.35%
10:30aNigerian Breweries : Notification of board meeting and closed period
PU
04/05Nigerian Breweries : Full Year Results 2022
PU
03/30Nigerian Breweries : Nccg corporate governance report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

04/12/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, 12TH APRIL 2023

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited ('The NGX") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors Nigerian Breweries Plc (the Company) has been scheduled for Wednesday, 26th April 2023.

Items on the agenda for the meeting include the consideration and approval of the 2023 Quarter 1, Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2023 and change in the Board composition. Details of the change in the composition would follow after the meeting.

Furthermore, please be informed that the Company's Closed Period commenced on 26th March 2023 and will continue until the next day after the said Unaudited Financial Statements are uploaded on the NGX portal.

UABOI G. AGBEBAKU

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any investment- related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone:

+234 (1) 2717400.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
10:30aNigerian Breweries : Notification of board meeting and closed period
PU
04/05Nigerian Breweries : Full Year Results 2022
PU
03/30Nigerian Breweries : Nccg corporate governance report
PU
03/27Nigerian Breweries : Directorsdealings
PU
03/24Nigerian Breweries : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/15Cash Crunch - Nigerian Breweries Sales Drop to Lowest in 15 Years
AQ
03/13Nigerian Breweries : Notification of listing of bonus shares
PU
03/09Nigerian Breweries Records Modest Profit Growth As Revenue Jumps 25 Percent
AQ
03/03Nigerian Breweries : Financial highlights full year 2022
PU
03/03Nigerian Breweries : Final dividend notification
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 602 B 1 308 M 1 308 M
Net income 2023 24 604 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 7,81%
Capitalization 375 B 815 M 815 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 685
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Breweries Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,50 NGN
Average target price 49,32 NGN
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Essaadi Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ben Wessels Boer Finance Director & Director
Kolawole Babalola Jamodu Non-Executive Director
Philomena Aneke Director-Digital & Technology
Ifueko Marina Omoigui-Okauru Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC-10.98%815
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV7.71%131 235
HEINEKEN N.V.15.84%63 060
AMBEV S.A.1.79%46 468
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.55%42 095
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-1.02%40 914
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer