LAGOS, 10th OCTOBER 2023

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited ('The NGX") and the

investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc (the Company) has been scheduled for Wednesday, 25th October 2023.

An item on the agenda for the meeting is the consideration and approval of the 2023 Quarter 3, Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2023.

Furthermore, please be informed that the Company's closed period

commenced on 25th September 2023 and will continue until the next day after the said Unaudited Financial Statements are uploaded to the NGX portal.

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS

Company Secretary

