NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTIFICATION OF DIVIDEND

Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerian Breweries Plc hereby announces as follows:

Year Ended 31st December, 2021

A Final Dividend of N 1.20 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the

deduction of the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual

General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company slated for 22nd April, 2022, will be

paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at

Proposed Dividend the close of business on the 9th of March, 2022.

Proposed Bonus Not applicable.

The Register of Members will be closed from 10th March, 2022 to 16th March,

Closure of Register 2022 (both dates inclusive).

Qualification Date 9th of March, 2022.

On 22nd of April, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

("Qualifying Shareholders") whose names appear on the Register of Members

as at 9th of March, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration

and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank

Payment Date accounts.

The Directors are also recommending to Shareholders for their approval at the

forthcoming AGM, a right of election for Qualifying Shareholders to receive new

ordinary shares in the Company instead of the final dividend in cash. The

election is required to be made on or before the 12th of April, 2022. The

Reference Share Price for the purpose of determining the number of shares

due to Qualifying Shareholders who elect for the share option will be a ten-day

Election for Scrip trading average of the Company's share price on the floor of the Nigerian

Dividend Instead of Exchange Limited, starting on the 10th of March, 2022.

Cash Dividend

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is

available at https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/E-

E-Dividend Dividend-New-1.pdf,complete same and submit to the Registrar or their

Registration respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Unclaimed Dividend unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Warrants and Share advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Certificates

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Civic Centre, Ozumba

Date of General Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos State on 22nd April, 2022 at