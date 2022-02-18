NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTIFICATION OF DIVIDEND
Lagos, Nigeria
Nigerian Breweries Plc hereby announces as follows:
Year Ended
31
st December, 2021
A Final Dividend of
N
1.20 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the
deduction of the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual
General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company slated for
22 nd April, 2022, will be
paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at
Proposed Dividend
the close of business on the
9 th of March, 2022.
Proposed Bonus
Not applicable.
The Register of Members will be closed from
10 th March, 2022 to 16 th March,
Closure of Register
2022 (both dates inclusive).
Qualification Date
9
th of March, 2022.
On
22nd of April, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
("Qualifying Shareholders") whose names appear on the Register of Members
as at
9 th of March, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration
and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank
Payment Date
accounts.
The Directors are also recommending to Shareholders for their approval at the
forthcoming AGM, a right of election for Qualifying Shareholders to receive
new
ordinary shares
in the Company instead of the final dividend in cash. The
election is required to be made on or before the
12 th of April, 2022. The
Reference Share Price for the purpose of determining the number of shares
due to Qualifying Shareholders who elect for the share option will be a ten-day
Election for Scrip
trading average of the Company's share price on the floor of the Nigerian
Dividend Instead of
Exchange Limited, starting on the
10 th of March, 2022.
Cash Dividend
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised
to download the Registrar's
E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is
available at
https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/E-
E-Dividend
Dividend-New-1.pdf ,complete same and submit to the Registrar or their
Registration
respective Banks.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Unclaimed Dividend
unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Warrants and Share
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Certificates
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at
Civic Centre, Ozumba
Date of General
Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos State on 22
nd April, 2022 at
Meeting
10.00a.m.
DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H.Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; J. Anammah (Mrs); A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S.Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).
First Registrars and Investor Services Limited, No. 2, Abebe Village Road,
Iganmu,
Lagos;
01-27011079
or
01-2799880
(telephone);
info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com (e-mail) and
www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com
(website).
Registrar
The Company Secretary/Legal Director's Office, Nigerian Breweries Plc,
Iganmu House, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos State;
01-2717400-20
Investor Relations
(telephone).
Dated this 16
th day of February, 2022
Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU
Company Secretary
Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website:
https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html .For any investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail: IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400.
