  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 02/17
47.5 NGN   0.00%
02:31aNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Notification of dividend
PU
02:21aNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
02/04NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Submission of fourth quarter financial statements
PU
NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTIFICATION OF DIVIDEND

02/18/2022 | 02:31am EST
Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerian Breweries Plc hereby announces as follows:

Year Ended

31st December, 2021

A Final Dividend of

N

1.20 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the

deduction of the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual

General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company slated for 22nd April, 2022, will be

paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at

Proposed Dividend

the close of business on the 9th of March, 2022.

Proposed Bonus

Not applicable.

The Register of Members will be closed from 10th March, 2022 to 16th March,

Closure of Register

2022 (both dates inclusive).

Qualification Date

9th of March, 2022.

On 22nd of April, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

("Qualifying Shareholders") whose names appear on the Register of Members

as at 9th of March, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration

and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank

Payment Date

accounts.

The Directors are also recommending to Shareholders for their approval at the

forthcoming AGM, a right of election for Qualifying Shareholders to receive new

ordinary shares in the Company instead of the final dividend in cash. The

election is required to be made on or before the 12th of April, 2022. The

Reference Share Price for the purpose of determining the number of shares

due to Qualifying Shareholders who elect for the share option will be a ten-day

Election for Scrip

trading average of the Company's share price on the floor of the Nigerian

Dividend Instead of

Exchange Limited, starting on the 10th of March, 2022.

Cash Dividend

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is

available at https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/E-

E-Dividend

Dividend-New-1.pdf,complete same and submit to the Registrar or their

Registration

respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Unclaimed Dividend

unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Warrants and Share

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Certificates

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Civic Centre, Ozumba

Date of General

Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos State on 22nd April, 2022 at

Meeting

10.00a.m.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H.Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; J. Anammah (Mrs); A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S.Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).

First Registrars and Investor Services Limited, No. 2, Abebe Village Road,

Iganmu,

Lagos;

01-27011079

or

01-2799880

(telephone);

info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com (e-mail)and www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com

(website).

Registrar

The Company Secretary/Legal Director's Office, Nigerian Breweries Plc,

Iganmu House, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos State;

01-2717400-20

Investor Relations

(telephone).

Dated this 16th day of February, 2022

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any investment related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com; or telephone: +234 (1) 2717400.

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
