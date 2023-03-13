NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTIFICATION OF LISTING OF BONUS SHARES

LAGOS, 13th MARCH 2023

NOTIFICATION ON CREDITING OF BONUS SHARES

This is to inform our esteemed Shareholders that the Securities and Exchange Commission has now registered the 2,055,226,476 bonus shares approved at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of 8th December 2022.

The beneficial Shareholders with valid and updated Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts have subsequently been credited with the respective number of shares allotted to them on the basis of one new share for every four shares held as at 6th December, 2022.

The bonus shares are now available for trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

For details or any question regarding the bonus shares allotted to them, affected Shareholders should please contact their stockbrokers or our Registrar, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited at No 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos State or via the e-mail address: info@firstregistrarsnigeria.comor ebusiness@firstregistrarsnigeria.com.

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any

investment-related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com;or telephone: +234

(1) 2717400

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).