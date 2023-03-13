Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
40.85 NGN    0.00%
03/09Nigerian Breweries Records Modest Profit Growth As Revenue Jumps 25 Percent
AQ
03/03Nigerian Breweries : Financial highlights full year 2022
PU
03/03Nigerian Breweries : Final dividend notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NOTIFICATION OF LISTING OF BONUS SHARES

03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, 13th MARCH 2023

NOTIFICATION ON CREDITING OF BONUS SHARES

This is to inform our esteemed Shareholders that the Securities and Exchange Commission has now registered the 2,055,226,476 bonus shares approved at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of 8th December 2022.

The beneficial Shareholders with valid and updated Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts have subsequently been credited with the respective number of shares allotted to them on the basis of one new share for every four shares held as at 6th December, 2022.

The bonus shares are now available for trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

For details or any question regarding the bonus shares allotted to them, affected Shareholders should please contact their stockbrokers or our Registrar, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited at No 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos State or via the e-mail address: info@firstregistrarsnigeria.comor ebusiness@firstregistrarsnigeria.com.

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS

Company Secretary

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a dedicated Investor Relations page on its corporate website: https://nbplc.com/investor-relations.html.For any

investment-related inquiries, please reach out to our dedicated Investor Relations Team via e-mail:IR.NBPlc@heineken.com;or telephone: +234

(1) 2717400

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
03/09Nigerian Breweries Records Modest Profit Growth As Revenue Jumps 25 Percent
AQ
03/03Nigerian Breweries : Financial highlights full year 2022
PU
03/03Nigerian Breweries : Final dividend notification
PU
03/03Nigerian Breweries : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
02/24Nigerian Breweries : Earnings release
PU
02/24Nigerian Breweries : Dividend announcement
PU
02/24Nigerian Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/24Nigerian Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/24Nigerian Breweries : Audited financial statements for 2022
PU
02/09Nigerian Breweries : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 537 B 1 166 M 1 166 M
Net income 2022 26 449 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Net Debt 2022 55 174 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 420 B 912 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 740
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Breweries Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 40,85 NGN
Average target price 48,82 NGN
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Essaadi Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ben Wessels Boer Finance Director & Director
Kolawole Babalola Jamodu Non-Executive Director
Philomena Aneke Director-Digital & Technology
Ifueko Marina Omoigui-Okauru Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC-0.37%912
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV2.04%121 490
HEINEKEN N.V.12.29%59 732
AMBEV S.A.-6.96%41 093
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-8.52%39 114
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-5.70%38 990