Lagos, 19th April, 2024

PUBLICATION OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS LIST

This is to inform our esteemed Shareholders that the Unclaimed Dividends List ("the List") has been published and is available on our Company's website: https://www.nbplc.com/investor- relations/notifications/.The publication of the List on the website is in lieu of publishing it in the newspapers and it is in addition to the List already circulated to the affected Shareholders alongside our 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.

We advise all affected Shareholders to please contact our Registrar, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited at No. 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos State or via the e-mail address: info@firstregistrarsnigeria.comor ebusiness@firstregistrarsnigeria.comwith a view to claiming the dividends.

We remain committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to reduce the incidence of Unclaimed Dividends in Nigeria. In that regard, we urge Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-Dividend Form to contact the Registrar and do so.

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS

Company Secretary