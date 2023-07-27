Nigerian Breweries Plc is a leading Nigerian beer producer. The group's activity is organized around two families of products: - beer: Star, Gulder, Legend, Heineken and Amstel Malta brands; - non-alcoholic malt beverages: Fayrouz and Maltina brands. At the end of 2021, the group had 9 breweries and 2 malting plants located in Nigeria. Nigeria accounts for 99.9% of net sales.

Sector Brewers