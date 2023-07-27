Nigerian Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended 30th June, 2023
Table of Contents
Condensed interim statement of financial position
5
Condensed interim statement of changes in equity
6
Condensed interim statement of cash flows
10
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements
11
Condensed interim income statement
GROUP
Quarter to date
Year to date
Quarter to date
Year to date
30th June 2023
30th June 2023
30th June 2022
30th June 2022
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Net Revenue
154,105,332
277,419,283
136,313,150
274,084,794
Cost of Sales
6
(85,664,356)
(165,094,375)
(80,030,231)
(155,349,177)
Gross Profit
68,440,976
112,324,908
56,282,919
118,735,617
Other Income
997,755
1,353,982
1,140,632
1,999,979
Selling and Distribution Expenses
6
(34,761,933)
(68,459,080)
(37,215,609)
(69,803,817)
Administrative Expenses
6
(8,049,174)
(16,266,717)
(7,028,683)
(14,480,237)
Net (release)/charge of expected
credit loss on financial assets
(133,015)
(574,649)
(1,063,464)
(611,954)
Results from operating activities
26,494,609
28,378,444
12,115,795
35,839,588
Finance income
7
145,694
185,566
155,230
228,744
Net loss on foreign exchange
transactions
(70,619,372)
(85,260,423)
(5,404,315)
(7,280,955)
Finance costs
7b
(6,428,313)
(11,148,029)
(1,932,335)
(3,090,317)
Net Finance costs
(76,901,991)
(96,222,886)
(7,181,420)
(10,142,528)
Profit/(loss) before tax
(50,407,382)
(67,844,442)
4,934,375
25,697,060
Income tax expenses
8
13,523,409
20,245,266
194,677
(6,954,415)
Profit/(loss) after tax
(36,883,973)
(47,599,176)
5,129,052
18,742,645
Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable
to:
Owners of the Company
(36,883,973)
(47,599,176)
5,148,095
18,736,682
Non-controlling interest
-
-
(19,043)
5,963
Profit/(loss) for the period
(36,883,973)
(47,599,176)
5,129,052
18,742,645
Earnings per share
Basic Earnings per share (kobo)
(444)
(573)
64
232
Diluted earnings per share (kobo)
(444)
(573)
64
232
The notes on pages 11 to 16 are an integral part of these interim financial statements
1
Condensed interim income statement
COMPANY
Quarter to date
Year to date
Quarter to date
Year to date
30th June 2023
30th June 2023
30th June 2022
30th June 2022
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Net Revenue
154,067,058
277,338,304
136,284,609
274,031,257
Cost of Sales
6
(85,664,356)
(165,094,375)
(80,030,231)
(155,349,177)
Gross Profit
68,402,702
112,243,929
56,254,378
118,682,080
Other Income
997,755
1,353,982
1,140,632
1,999,979
Selling and Distribution Expenses
6
(34,761,933)
(68,459,080)
(37,215,609)
(69,803,817)
Administrative Expenses
6
(7,887,877)
(15,928,796)
(6,782,537)
(14,030,250)
Net release of expected credit loss
on financial assets
(133,015)
(574,649)
(1,063,464)
(611,954)
Results from operating activities
26,617,632
28,635,386
12,333,400
36,236,038
Finance income
7
145,694
185,566
155,230
228,744
Net loss on foreign exchange
transactions
(70,619,372)
(85,260,423)
(5,404,315)
(7,280,955)
Finance costs
7b
(6,428,313)
(11,148,029)
(1,956,343)
(3,137,551)
Net Finance costs
(76,901,991)
(96,222,886)
(7,205,428)
(10,189,762)
Profit/(loss) before tax
(50,284,359)
(67,587,500)
5,127,972
26,046,276
Income tax expenses
8
13,523,409
20,245,266
179,051
(6,964,910)
Profit/(loss) after tax
(36,760,950)
(47,342,234)
5,307,023
19,081,366
Profit/(loss) for the year attributable
to:
Owners of the Company
(36,760,950)
(47,342,234)
5,307,023
19,081,366
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
(36,760,950)
(47,342,234)
5,307,023
19,081,366
Earnings per share
Basic Earnings per share (kobo)
(443)
(570)
66
237
Diluted earnings per share (kobo)
(443)
(570)
66
237
The notes on pages 11 to 16 are an integral part of these interim financial statements
2
Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income
GROUP
Quarter to date
Year to date
Quarter to date
Year to date
30th June 2023
30th June 2023
30th June 2022
30th June 2022
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Profit/(loss) for the period
(36,883,973)
(47,599,176)
5,148,095
18,736,682
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period
(36,883,973)
(47,599,176)
5,148,095
18,736,682
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(36,883,973)
(47,599,176)
5,148,095
18,736,682
Non-controlling interest
-
-
(19,043)
5,963
Total comprehensive income for the period
(36,883,973)
(47,599,176)
5,129,052
18,742,645
The notes on pages 11 to 16 are an integral part of these interim financial statements
3
