Nigerian Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30th June, 2023

Table of Contents

Condensed interim income statement

1

Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income

3

Condensed interim statement of financial position

5

Condensed interim statement of changes in equity

6

Condensed interim statement of cash flows

10

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

11

Condensed interim income statement

GROUP

Quarter to date

Year to date

Quarter to date

Year to date

30th June 2023

30th June 2023

30th June 2022

30th June 2022

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Net Revenue

154,105,332

277,419,283

136,313,150

274,084,794

Cost of Sales

6

(85,664,356)

(165,094,375)

(80,030,231)

(155,349,177)

Gross Profit

68,440,976

112,324,908

56,282,919

118,735,617

Other Income

997,755

1,353,982

1,140,632

1,999,979

Selling and Distribution Expenses

6

(34,761,933)

(68,459,080)

(37,215,609)

(69,803,817)

Administrative Expenses

6

(8,049,174)

(16,266,717)

(7,028,683)

(14,480,237)

Net (release)/charge of expected

credit loss on financial assets

(133,015)

(574,649)

(1,063,464)

(611,954)

Results from operating activities

26,494,609

28,378,444

12,115,795

35,839,588

Finance income

7

145,694

185,566

155,230

228,744

Net loss on foreign exchange

transactions

(70,619,372)

(85,260,423)

(5,404,315)

(7,280,955)

Finance costs

7b

(6,428,313)

(11,148,029)

(1,932,335)

(3,090,317)

Net Finance costs

(76,901,991)

(96,222,886)

(7,181,420)

(10,142,528)

Profit/(loss) before tax

(50,407,382)

(67,844,442)

4,934,375

25,697,060

Income tax expenses

8

13,523,409

20,245,266

194,677

(6,954,415)

Profit/(loss) after tax

(36,883,973)

(47,599,176)

5,129,052

18,742,645

Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

(36,883,973)

(47,599,176)

5,148,095

18,736,682

Non-controlling interest

-

-

(19,043)

5,963

Profit/(loss) for the period

(36,883,973)

(47,599,176)

5,129,052

18,742,645

Earnings per share

Basic Earnings per share (kobo)

(444)

(573)

64

232

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

(444)

(573)

64

232

The notes on pages 11 to 16 are an integral part of these interim financial statements

1

Condensed interim income statement

COMPANY

Quarter to date

Year to date

Quarter to date

Year to date

30th June 2023

30th June 2023

30th June 2022

30th June 2022

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Net Revenue

154,067,058

277,338,304

136,284,609

274,031,257

Cost of Sales

6

(85,664,356)

(165,094,375)

(80,030,231)

(155,349,177)

Gross Profit

68,402,702

112,243,929

56,254,378

118,682,080

Other Income

997,755

1,353,982

1,140,632

1,999,979

Selling and Distribution Expenses

6

(34,761,933)

(68,459,080)

(37,215,609)

(69,803,817)

Administrative Expenses

6

(7,887,877)

(15,928,796)

(6,782,537)

(14,030,250)

Net release of expected credit loss

on financial assets

(133,015)

(574,649)

(1,063,464)

(611,954)

Results from operating activities

26,617,632

28,635,386

12,333,400

36,236,038

Finance income

7

145,694

185,566

155,230

228,744

Net loss on foreign exchange

transactions

(70,619,372)

(85,260,423)

(5,404,315)

(7,280,955)

Finance costs

7b

(6,428,313)

(11,148,029)

(1,956,343)

(3,137,551)

Net Finance costs

(76,901,991)

(96,222,886)

(7,205,428)

(10,189,762)

Profit/(loss) before tax

(50,284,359)

(67,587,500)

5,127,972

26,046,276

Income tax expenses

8

13,523,409

20,245,266

179,051

(6,964,910)

Profit/(loss) after tax

(36,760,950)

(47,342,234)

5,307,023

19,081,366

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

(36,760,950)

(47,342,234)

5,307,023

19,081,366

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

(36,760,950)

(47,342,234)

5,307,023

19,081,366

Earnings per share

Basic Earnings per share (kobo)

(443)

(570)

66

237

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

(443)

(570)

66

237

The notes on pages 11 to 16 are an integral part of these interim financial statements

2

Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income

GROUP

Quarter to date

Year to date

Quarter to date

Year to date

30th June 2023

30th June 2023

30th June 2022

30th June 2022

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Profit/(loss) for the period

(36,883,973)

(47,599,176)

5,148,095

18,736,682

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period

(36,883,973)

(47,599,176)

5,148,095

18,736,682

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(36,883,973)

(47,599,176)

5,148,095

18,736,682

Non-controlling interest

-

-

(19,043)

5,963

Total comprehensive income for the period

(36,883,973)

(47,599,176)

5,129,052

18,742,645

The notes on pages 11 to 16 are an integral part of these interim financial statements

3

