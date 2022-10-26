NIGERIAN BREWERIES : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Nigerian Breweries Plc RC: 613 Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended 30th September, 2022

Nigerian Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended 30th September 2022 Table of Contents Condensed interim income statement ended 30th September........................................................................ 1 Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income ended 30th September ............................... 3 Condensed interim statement of financial position.......................................................................................... 5 Condensed interim statement of changes in equity.......................................................................................... 6 Condensed interim statement of cash flows ................................................................................................. 100 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements .................................................................................. 111

Nigerian Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended 30th September 2022 Condensed interim income statement GROUP Quarter to date Year to date Quarter to date Year to date 30th September 30th September 30th September 30th September 2022 2022 2021 2021 Notes ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 Net Revenue 119,364,354 393,449,148 100,024,496 309,281,410 Cost of Sales 6 (83,570,227) (238,919,404) (67,404,787) (198,744,628 ) Gross Profit 35,794,127 154,529,744 32,619,709 110,536,782 Other Income 506,084 2,506,063 265,658 894,114 Marketing and Distribution Expenses 6 (30,594,093) (101,009,864) (22,913,615) (69,112,213) Administrative Expenses 6 (6,158,412) (20,638,649) (5,152,900) (17,582,078) Results from operating activities (452,294) 35,387,294 4,818,852 24,736,605 Finance income 7a 29,922 258,666 5,239 94,878 Net loss on foreign exchange transactions (3,082,035) (10,362,990) (1,171,030) (4,406,878) Finance costs 7b (3,099,942) (6,190,259) (2,855,991) (7,687,094) Net Finance costs (6,152,055) (16,294,583) (4,021,782) (11,999,094) Profit / (loss) before tax (6,604,349) 19,092,711 797,070 12,737,511 Income tax expenses 8 2,616,927 (4,337,488) (298,697) (4,520,890) Profit / (loss) after tax (3,987,422) 14,755,223 498,373 8,216,621 Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (3,969,898) 14,750,673 496,842 8,211,970 Non-controlling interest (17,524) 4,550 1,531 4,651 Profit for the period (3,987,422) 14,755,223 498,373 8,216,621 Earnings per share Basic Earnings per share (kobo) (49) 182 6 102 Diluted earnings per share (kobo) (49) 182 6 102 The notes on pages 11 to 15 are an integral part of these interim financial statements 1

Nigerian Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended 30th September 2022 Condensed interim income statement COMPANY Quarter to date Year to date Quarter to date Year to date 30th September 30th September 30th September 30th September 2022 2022 2021 2021 Notes ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 Net Revenue 119,305,065 393,336,322 100,000,763 309,218,360 Cost of Sales 6 (83,570,227) (238,919,404) (67,404,787) (198,744,628) Gross Profit 35,734,838 154,416,918 32,595,976 110,473,732 Other Income 483,983 2,483,962 265,658 894,114 Marketing and Distribution Expenses 6 (30,594,093) (101,009,864) (22,913,615) (69,112,213) Administrative Expenses 6 (5,910,806) (19,941,056) (4,995,520) (17,214,813) Results from operating activities (286,078) 35,949,960 4,952,499 25,040,820 Finance income 7a 29,922 258,666 5,239 94,878 Net loss on foreign exchange transactions (3,082,035) (10,362,990) (1,171,030) (4,406,878) Finance costs 7b (3,099,942) (6,237,493) (2,878,677) (7,752,939) Net Finance costs (6,152,055) (16,341,817) (4,044,468) (12,064,939) Profit / (loss) before tax (6,438,133) 19,608,143 908,031 12,975,881 Income tax expenses 8 2,614,490 (4,350,420) (292,566) (4,502,261) Profit / (loss) after tax (3,823,643) 15,257,723 615,465 8,473,620 Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (3,823,643) 15,257,723 615,465 8,473,620 Non-controlling interest - - - - Profit / (loss) for the period (3,823,643) 15,257,723 615,465 8,473,620 Earnings per share Basic Earnings per share (kobo) (47) 189 8 105 Diluted earnings per share (kobo) (47) 189 8 105 The notes on pages 11 to 15 are an integral part of these interim financial statements 2