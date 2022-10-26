Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nigerian Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
41.90 NGN    0.00%
01:28pNigerian Breweries : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/13Nigerian Breweries : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
08/09Nigerian Breweries : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN BREWERIES : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/26/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nigerian Breweries Plc

RC: 613

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended 30th September, 2022

Nigerian Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the nine months ended 30th September 2022

Table of Contents

Condensed interim income statement ended 30th September........................................................................

1

Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income ended 30th September ...............................

3

Condensed interim statement of financial position..........................................................................................

5

Condensed interim statement of changes in equity..........................................................................................

6

Condensed interim statement of cash flows .................................................................................................

100

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements ..................................................................................

111

Nigerian Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the nine months ended 30th September 2022

Condensed interim income statement

GROUP

Quarter to date

Year to date

Quarter to date

Year to date

30th September

30th September

30th September

30th September

2022

2022

2021

2021

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Net Revenue

119,364,354

393,449,148

100,024,496

309,281,410

Cost of Sales

6

(83,570,227)

(238,919,404)

(67,404,787)

(198,744,628 )

Gross Profit

35,794,127

154,529,744

32,619,709

110,536,782

Other Income

506,084

2,506,063

265,658

894,114

Marketing and Distribution Expenses

6

(30,594,093)

(101,009,864)

(22,913,615)

(69,112,213)

Administrative Expenses

6

(6,158,412)

(20,638,649)

(5,152,900)

(17,582,078)

Results from operating activities

(452,294)

35,387,294

4,818,852

24,736,605

Finance income

7a

29,922

258,666

5,239

94,878

Net loss on foreign exchange transactions

(3,082,035)

(10,362,990)

(1,171,030)

(4,406,878)

Finance costs

7b

(3,099,942)

(6,190,259)

(2,855,991)

(7,687,094)

Net Finance costs

(6,152,055)

(16,294,583)

(4,021,782)

(11,999,094)

Profit / (loss) before tax

(6,604,349)

19,092,711

797,070

12,737,511

Income tax expenses

8

2,616,927

(4,337,488)

(298,697)

(4,520,890)

Profit / (loss) after tax

(3,987,422)

14,755,223

498,373

8,216,621

Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(3,969,898)

14,750,673

496,842

8,211,970

Non-controlling interest

(17,524)

4,550

1,531

4,651

Profit for the period

(3,987,422)

14,755,223

498,373

8,216,621

Earnings per share

Basic Earnings per share (kobo)

(49)

182

6

102

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

(49)

182

6

102

The notes on pages 11 to 15 are an integral part of these interim financial statements

1

Nigerian Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the nine months ended 30th September 2022

Condensed interim income statement

COMPANY

Quarter to date

Year to date

Quarter to date

Year to date

30th September

30th September

30th September

30th September

2022

2022

2021

2021

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Net Revenue

119,305,065

393,336,322

100,000,763

309,218,360

Cost of Sales

6

(83,570,227)

(238,919,404)

(67,404,787)

(198,744,628)

Gross Profit

35,734,838

154,416,918

32,595,976

110,473,732

Other Income

483,983

2,483,962

265,658

894,114

Marketing and Distribution Expenses

6

(30,594,093)

(101,009,864)

(22,913,615)

(69,112,213)

Administrative Expenses

6

(5,910,806)

(19,941,056)

(4,995,520)

(17,214,813)

Results from operating activities

(286,078)

35,949,960

4,952,499

25,040,820

Finance income

7a

29,922

258,666

5,239

94,878

Net loss on foreign exchange transactions

(3,082,035)

(10,362,990)

(1,171,030)

(4,406,878)

Finance costs

7b

(3,099,942)

(6,237,493)

(2,878,677)

(7,752,939)

Net Finance costs

(6,152,055)

(16,341,817)

(4,044,468)

(12,064,939)

Profit / (loss) before tax

(6,438,133)

19,608,143

908,031

12,975,881

Income tax expenses

8

2,614,490

(4,350,420)

(292,566)

(4,502,261)

Profit / (loss) after tax

(3,823,643)

15,257,723

615,465

8,473,620

Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(3,823,643)

15,257,723

615,465

8,473,620

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Profit / (loss) for the period

(3,823,643)

15,257,723

615,465

8,473,620

Earnings per share

Basic Earnings per share (kobo)

(47)

189

8

105

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

(47)

189

8

105

The notes on pages 11 to 15 are an integral part of these interim financial statements

2

Nigerian Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the nine months ended 30th September 2022

Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income

GROUP

Quarter to date

Year to date

Quarter to date

Year to date

30th September

30th September

30th September

30th September

2022

2022

2021

2021

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Profit / (loss) for the period

(3,987,422)

14,755,223

498,373

8,216,621

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period

(3,987,422)

14,755,223

498,373

8,216,621

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(3,969,898)

14,750,673

496,842

8,211,970

Non-controlling interest

(17,524)

4,550

1,531

4,651

Total comprehensive income for the period

(3,987,422)

14,755,223

498,373

8,216,621

The notes on pages 11 to 15 are an integral part of these interim financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 17:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
01:28pNigerian Breweries : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/13Nigerian Breweries : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
08/09Nigerian Breweries : Directors dealings
PU
08/04Nigerian Breweries : Directors dealings
PU
08/01Nigerian Breweries : Notification of board change
PU
07/29Nigerian Breweries : Press release- q2 2022 results
PU
07/28Nigerian Breweries : Notification of board changes
PU
07/28Nigerian Breweries : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/20Nigerian Breweries : Notification of board changes
PU
07/15Nigerian Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 542 B 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net income 2022 30 615 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net Debt 2022 55 174 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 8,39%
Capitalization 344 B 788 M 788 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 740
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Nigerian Breweries Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 41,90 NGN
Average target price 63,61 NGN
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Essaadi Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rob Kleinjan Finance Director & Director
Kolawole Babalola Jamodu Non-Executive Director
Philomena Aneke Director-Digital & Technology
Ifueko Marina Omoigui-Okauru Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC-16.20%788
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-10.83%93 769
HEINEKEN N.V.-10.80%50 629
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-4.87%45 104
AMBEV S.A.-3.31%44 367
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-17.85%27 720