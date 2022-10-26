NIGERIAN BREWERIES : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Nigerian Breweries Plc
RC: 613
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended 30th September, 2022
Nigerian Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the nine months ended 30th September 2022
Table of Contents
Condensed interim income statement ended 30th September........................................................................
1
Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income ended 30
th September ...............................
3
Condensed interim statement of financial position..........................................................................................
5
Condensed interim statement of changes in equity..........................................................................................
6
Condensed interim statement of cash flows .................................................................................................
100
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements ..................................................................................
111
Nigerian Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the nine months ended 30th September 2022
Condensed interim income statement
GROUP
Quarter to date
Year to date
Quarter to date
Year to date
30
th September
30
th September
30
th September
30
th September
2022
2022
2021
2021
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Net Revenue
119,364,354
393,449,148
100,024,496
309,281,410
Cost of Sales
6
(83,570,227)
(238,919,404)
(67,404,787)
(198,744,628 )
Gross Profit
35,794,127
154,529,744
32,619,709
110,536,782
Other Income
506,084
2,506,063
265,658
894,114
Marketing and Distribution Expenses
6
(30,594,093)
(101,009,864)
(22,913,615)
(69,112,213)
Administrative Expenses
6
(6,158,412)
(20,638,649)
(5,152,900)
(17,582,078)
Results from operating activities
(452,294)
35,387,294
4,818,852
24,736,605
Finance income
7a
29,922
258,666
5,239
94,878
Net loss on foreign exchange transactions
(3,082,035)
(10,362,990)
(1,171,030)
(4,406,878)
Finance costs
7b
(3,099,942)
(6,190,259)
(2,855,991)
(7,687,094)
Net Finance costs
(6,152,055)
(16,294,583)
(4,021,782)
(11,999,094)
Profit / (loss) before tax
(6,604,349)
19,092,711
797,070
12,737,511
Income tax expenses
8
2,616,927
(4,337,488)
(298,697)
(4,520,890)
Profit / (loss) after tax
(3,987,422)
14,755,223
498,373
8,216,621
Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(3,969,898)
14,750,673
496,842
8,211,970
Non-controlling interest
(17,524)
4,550
1,531
4,651
Profit for the period
(3,987,422)
14,755,223
498,373
8,216,621
Earnings per share
Basic Earnings per share (kobo)
(49)
182
6
102
Diluted earnings per share (kobo)
(49)
182
6
102
The notes on pages 11 to 15 are an integral part of these interim financial statements
1
Nigerian Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the nine months ended 30th September 2022
Condensed interim income statement
COMPANY
Quarter to date
Year to date
Quarter to date
Year to date
30
th September
30
th September
30
th September
30
th September
2022
2022
2021
2021
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Net Revenue
119,305,065
393,336,322
100,000,763
309,218,360
Cost of Sales
6
(83,570,227)
(238,919,404)
(67,404,787)
(198,744,628)
Gross Profit
35,734,838
154,416,918
32,595,976
110,473,732
Other Income
483,983
2,483,962
265,658
894,114
Marketing and Distribution Expenses
6
(30,594,093)
(101,009,864)
(22,913,615)
(69,112,213)
Administrative Expenses
6
(5,910,806)
(19,941,056)
(4,995,520)
(17,214,813)
Results from operating activities
(286,078)
35,949,960
4,952,499
25,040,820
Finance income
7a
29,922
258,666
5,239
94,878
Net loss on foreign exchange transactions
(3,082,035)
(10,362,990)
(1,171,030)
(4,406,878)
Finance costs
7b
(3,099,942)
(6,237,493)
(2,878,677)
(7,752,939)
Net Finance costs
(6,152,055)
(16,341,817)
(4,044,468)
(12,064,939)
Profit / (loss) before tax
(6,438,133)
19,608,143
908,031
12,975,881
Income tax expenses
8
2,614,490
(4,350,420)
(292,566)
(4,502,261)
Profit / (loss) after tax
(3,823,643)
15,257,723
615,465
8,473,620
Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(3,823,643)
15,257,723
615,465
8,473,620
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Profit / (loss) for the period
(3,823,643)
15,257,723
615,465
8,473,620
Earnings per share
Basic Earnings per share (kobo)
(47)
189
8
105
Diluted earnings per share (kobo)
(47)
189
8
105
The notes on pages 11 to 15 are an integral part of these interim financial statements
2
Nigerian Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the nine months ended 30th September 2022
Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income
GROUP
Quarter to date
Year to date
Quarter to date
Year to date
30
th September
30
th September
30
th September
30
th September
2022
2022
2021
2021
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Profit / (loss) for the period
(3,987,422)
14,755,223
498,373
8,216,621
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period
(3,987,422)
14,755,223
498,373
8,216,621
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(3,969,898)
14,750,673
496,842
8,211,970
Non-controlling interest
(17,524)
4,550
1,531
4,651
Total comprehensive income for the period
(3,987,422)
14,755,223
498,373
8,216,621
The notes on pages 11 to 15 are an integral part of these interim financial statements
3
