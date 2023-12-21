'The Annual General Meeting and/or any other general meeting shall be held at such time and place and in such manner as the Directors shall appoint including physical, virtual, hybrid, or such other electronic means that gives all Shareholders the opportunity to participate in the meeting. Any Member participating via an electronic means shall be counted as present in person at such meeting for the purposes of quorum and shall be entitled to vote at such meeting via any electronic/virtual channel provided by the Company'

Association be and is hereby amended by inserting the following provisions to replace the existing provisions:

"That the acquisition of (i) the 80% economic interest, voting and other rights of Heineken Beverages (Holding) Limited ("HBL") in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited ("DWSN"), which interests and rights are held through Distell International Limited, and (ii) 100% of the import business of HBL in Nigeria, (including the license to market, distribute and sell the imported products, as well as produce any of the imported brands locally), for the Consideration of N7.01 billion (and on such other terms and conditions contained in the Transaction Circular supporting the acquisition, as well as those the parties will negotiate and agree on in a Share Purchase Agreement), be and is hereby approved."

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Nigerian Breweries Plc held at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki Expressway, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria on Wednesday, 20th December, 2023, at 2.00 p.m., the following Resolutions were proposed and duly passed:

'The Directors may from time to time appoint one or more of their body to the office of Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director, or other Executive Director position for such period and on such terms as they think fit, and may also continue in office any person appointed thereto before the adoption of these Articles. A Director so appointed, so long as he shall hold such office, shall not be subject to retirement under Article 90 hereof nor taken into account in determining the number of Directors who are to retire by rotation at any Annual General

Meeting, but his tenure of office shall (subject to the term of any contract between him and the Company), be determined ipso facto if he ceases for any cause to be a Director or if the Directors resolve that his term of office as Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director or such other Executive Director be determined.'

b) Article 108

'A Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director, and Executive Director shall receive such remuneration (whether by way of salary, commission or participation in profits or partly in one way and partly in another) as the Directors may determine.'

c) Article 109 (1)

'The Directors may entrust to and confer upon a Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director, and any other Executive Director any of the powers exercisable by them (other than the powers to deal with the shares or stocks of the Company or to borrow except in the ordinary course of business or fix the remuneration of the Managing Director, the Deputy Managing Director or any other Executive Director) upon such terms and conditions and with such restrictions as they may think fit, and either collaterally with or to the exclusion of their own powers and may from time to time revoke, withdraw, alter or vary all or any of such powers.'

d) First paragraph of Article 109 (2)

'Save with the prior approval of the Board of Directors, the Managing Director, the Deputy Managing Director, and any other Executive Director shall not on behalf of the Company:…'