FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

Section B - General Information

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Name and Address of Company Secretary

If yes, please state the name of the Holding Company

Is the Company a part of the group? Yes/No

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

*The current Directors who served for the period under review (2023) are as follows:

*These are the Directors who were on the Board as at 31st December 2023 although two of them, (Mr. Ighodalo and Mrs. Nwuneli) left the Board at the end of the year.

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

He is not a member of any Committee**

Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

No. BoardofMeetings Attended in the Reporting Year

No. BoardofMeetings Held in the Reporting Year*

* The Board had five (5) scheduled Board Meetings and three (3) unscheduled Special Board Meetings during the year

** Mr. Ighodalo was a member of the Governance Committee and attended two committee meetings before been appointed as the Chairman of the Board on 1st May 2023.

*** Not a member of the Board as at the date of the 6 previously held Board Meetings.

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

Section E - Application

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the Board "A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company" i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No If yes, when was it last reviewed? Yes. The Board has an approved Charter, which specifies the roles and responsibilities of the Board. Other items covered in the Charter include composition, meetings, committees of the Board, tenure, sitting allowance and fees, code of ethics and delegation of authority framework. The Charter was last reviewed in October 2023.

Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition "The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence and integrity " . i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors? The Directors have qualifications and experience in various areas relevant to the Company's business including law, corporate governance, supply chain, finance & accounting, commerce, taxation, risk management, entrepreneurship, strategy and business administration.

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved? Yes. The company has a Board approved Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy. The Policy, which was updated in October 2023, and it applies to the Board and employees of the Company. The Board has four (4) female Board Members and is made up of Members within the age bracket of forty-Three (43) and Sixty-Nine (69). The Board is also composed of Directors with different local and international cultural backgrounds and work experience.

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

The Company's Management Team is similarly composed of a good mix of gender, age, cultures, skills, and work experience. The team is made up of nine members with three of them being women.

iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No If yes, state names of the directors and the companies? Yes, some Board Directors held concurrent directorships in other companies as follows: 1. Mr. Asue IGHODALO a. Sterling Bank Plc;

b. Levene Energy Group;

c. The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc. 2. Mrs. Ndidi NWUNELI a.Sahel Consulting (Managing Partner); b.LEAP Africa (Founder); c.African Food Changemakers (Executive Chair); d.Rockefeller Foundation; e.Godrej Consumer Products India; f. BridgeSpan Group; g.Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa; and h.Nigerian Economic Summit Group. 3. Mrs. Ifueko OMOIGUI OKAURU a. PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc (Chairperson); b.Compliance Professionals Plc (Managing Partner); c.ReStraL Ltd (Founder);and d.MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. 4. Mrs. Juliet ANAMMAH Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.

5. Mr. Hans ESSAADI a. Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund (Nigerian Breweries Plc' wholly-owned trust fund); and b.Progress Trust (CPFA) Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian Breweries Plc); 6. Mr. Bernardus WESSELS BOER a. Progress Trust (CPFA) Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian Breweries Plc);

b. Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund (wholly owned by Nigerian Breweries Plc).

iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No If yes, provide Committees. thenamesofthe No. The MD/CEO and the Finance Director (both Executive Directors) are not members of any Board Committee.

Principle 3: Chairman "The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board" i)Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no If yes, list them. No. The Chairman is neither a member nor a Chair of any of the Board Committees.

ii)At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review? The Chairman did not attend any Board Committee meeting during the period under review.

iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED? The Chairman is a Non-Executive Director.

iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end? No. The Chairman is not a former MD/CEO or Executive Director of the Company.

v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman? He was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors effective 1st May 2023.

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

vi) Are the roles and responsibilities of the Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No If yes, specify which document Yes, the Chairman's roles and responsibilities are contained in the 'Profile of the Board Chairman' approved by the Board in April 2021.

Principle 4: Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer "The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is the head of management delegated by the Board to run the affairs of the Company to achieve its strategic objectives for sustainable corporate performance" i)Does the MD/CEO have a contract of employment that sets out his authority and relationship with the Board? Yes/No If no, in which documents is it specified? Yes. The MD has a contract of employment. The authority and relationship of the MD/CEO with the Board is further set out in the Board-approved Delegation of Authority Framework or Matrix ("Authority Matrix") which is incorporated in the Board's Charter. The MD/CEO has the authority to take decisions on: - Key corporate policies for IT, Procurement, Sales, Marketing, and Legal;

- Certain levels of capital and operating expenditure;

- Certain short-term borrowing; and

- Appointment, remuneration and performance management of senior management staff (excluding EDs). Other responsibilities of the MD/CEO and the Management Team are also set out in the Executive Committee ("ExCo") Charter updated by the Board in July 2021.

ii)Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter, and as they occur? Yes/No Yes. The MD/CEO made a declaration (No conflict of interest) when he was appointed on 31st July 2021. He also completes an annual disclosure of interest form at the end of each year. He is also required to disclose any conflicts as they occur.

iii)Which of the Board Committee meetings did the MD/CEO attend during the period under review? In line with the Risk Management & Ethics Committee ("RMEC") Charter, he mandatorily attends the meetings of the RMEC on Risk Management matters.

iv)Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other company? Yes/no. If yes, please state the company (ies)? Yes. The MD/CEO serves as the Chairman/Trustee of the The-Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and Chairman of the Board of Progress Trust (CPFA) Limited.

v)Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these companies in line with the Board-approved policies? Yes/No Yes. Progress Trust (CPFA) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian Breweries Plc and was formed with the approval of the Board. The Board of Nigerian Breweries approves the reconstitution of the Board of Trustees on an annual basis.

Principle 5: Executive Directors Executive Directors support the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer in the operations and management of the Company i)Do the EDs have employment? Yes/nocontractsof Yes. The two EDs on the Board of Nigerian Breweries have contracts of employment with the Company.

ii)If yes, do the contracts of employment set out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs? Yes/No If no, in which document are the roles and responsibilities specified? Yes. Their contracts of employment state their position as EDs while their roles and responsibilities are set out in their respective Job Descriptions. Further, their roles and responsibilities as part of the Management Team/ExCo are set out in the ExCo Charter.

iii)Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes. The EDs declare any conflict of interest at the point of appointment. In line with the Company's Policy on Conflicts of Interest, they also complete an annual disclosure of interest form as well as disclose any conflict as it occurs.

iv)Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other company? Yes/No If yes, please list Yes. Mr. Bernardus A. Wessels Boer (Finance Director) serves on the Board of:

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

a. Progress Trust (CPFA) Limited - a subsidiary of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

b. Trustees of the Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Breweries Education Trust Fund (an Incorporated Trustee) wholly owned by Nigerian Breweries Plc. Mr. Hans Essaadi (Managing Director/CEO) serves as: (a) Chairman and a Trustee of The Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund (an Incorporated Breweries Plc). Trustee set up by Nigerian (b) Chairman of the board of directors of Progress Trust (CPFA) limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian Breweries Plc).

v)Are their memberships in these companies in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No Yes. The companies/entities are fully owned by Nigerian Breweries Plc and was set up by the Board which also authorized the EDs to be members of those entities. With particular reference to the Nigerian Breweries -Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, the Board of Nigerian Breweries Plc reconstitutes the Board of Trustees on an annual basis.

Principle 6: Non-Executive Directors Non-Executive Directors bring to bear their knowledge, expertise and independent judgment on issues of strategy and performance on the Board i)Are the roles and responsibilities of the NEDs clearly defined and documented? Yes/No If yes, where are these documented? Yes, their roles and responsibilities are contained in their letters of appointment, the Board Charter, and the Company's Articles of Association. The Board Charter states their roles and responsibilities to include: • Making decisions on the strategic direction of the Company;

• Overseeing the effective performance of the Company's Management and the enhancement of shareholder value;

• Ensuring good corporate governance and ethical practices in the Company, as well as the integrity of financial reports/statements;

• Accountability and responsibility for the performance and affairs of the Company; and

• Declaration of any direct or indirect interests they may have in the Company.

ii)Do the NEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No Yes. The appointment letters of NEDs specify their duties, liabilities, and terms of engagement.

iii)Do the NEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes. NEDs declare conflict of interest on appointment, annually and as they occur.

iv)Are NEDs provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters? Yes/No If yes, when is the information provided to the NEDs Yes. Monthly Management Flash Reports and Scorecards are sent to NEDs. Further, Board packs are sent to Board Directors on a quarterly basis ahead of Board meetings. The Board pack contains Financial Statements, Business Updates and generally, details of Management's activities in addition to other Board matters.