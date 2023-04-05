Nigerian Breweries : Full Year Results 2022

Corporate Proﬁle

igerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing Company in Nigeria was incorporated in 1946 as N"Nigerian Brewery Limited". In June 1949, the Company recorded a landmark when the ﬁrst bole of STAR

lager beer rolled out of its Lagos Brewery boling lines.

In 1957, the Company commissioned its second brewery in Aba and the name became "Nigerian Breweries Limited". This was followed by Kaduna Brewery in 1963 and Ibadan Brewery in 1982. Following the coming into eﬀect of the now repealed Companies and Allied Maers Act in 1990, the name of the company was changed to "Nigerian Breweries Plc" to reﬂect its public limited liability status.

In 1993, the Company acquired its ﬁ.h brewery in Enugu and in 2003, a sixth brewery (Ama Brewery), sited at Amaeke Ngwo in Enugu State was commissioned. Operaons in the old Enugu Brewery were disconnued in 2004 following the compleon of Ama Brewery. An ultra-modern malng plant was acquired in Aba in 2008.

In October 2011, the Company acquired majority equity interests in two companies, Sona Systems Associates Business Management Limited ("Sona Systems"), with two breweries in Ota and Kudenda, Kaduna, and Life Breweries Company Limited ("Life Breweries") with a brewery in Onitsha. Another malng plant (located in the Kudenda, Kaduna Brewery) was acquired as part of the Sona Systems acquisiµon. Sona Systems and Life Breweries were merged with the Company in the middle of 2012. At the end of 2014, an enlarged Nigerian Breweries Plc emerged from a merger with Consolidated Breweries Plc. Three breweries at Imagbon, near Ijebu Ode, Awo-Omamma, near Owerri and Makurdi were added to the exisng eight breweries as a result of the merger. The Onitsha and Makurdi locaons were subsequently developed into Distribu]on Centres.

Thus, from a humble beginning in 1946, the Company now has nine fully operaonal breweries from which its high quality products are produced and distributed to all parts of Nigeria, in addion to the two malng plants in Aba and Kaduna. It also has Sales Oﬃces and Distribu]on Centres across the country.

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a rich por}olio of high quality brands: Star lager beer was launched in 1949, followed by Gulder lager beer in 1970. Malna, the nourishing malt drink, was introduced in 1976, followed by Legend Extra Stout in 1992 and another malt drink, Amstel Malta in 1994. Heineken lager beer was re-launched into the Nigerian market in 1998. Fayrouz, the premium non-alcoholic so drink, was launched in 2006 while Climax herbal energy drink was launched in 2010. Following the acquisiµon of Sona Systems and Life Breweries in 2011, Goldberg lager, Malta Gold malt drink and Life Connental lager, were added to the brand por}olio. The Company increased its por}olio of brands in 2014 with the addion of two line extensions of the Star brand - Star Lite and Star Radler. Also in 2014, as a result of the merger with Consolidated Breweries Plc, "33" Export lager beer, Williams dark ale, Turbo King dark ale, More lager beer and a malt drink, Hi Malt, became part of the Company's product oﬀering. The Ace brand in the Ready-to-Drink (RtD) category was launched in 2015 while Tiger lager beer, an internaonal premium brand was added to the por}olio of brands in 2018. In 2020, the Company further expanded its rich por}olio of brands with the launch of two variants of the Malna brand, Malna Pineapple and Malna Vanilla. Other brands launched in 2020 were Amstel Malta Ultra, an extension of the Amstel Malta brand, Star Radler Red Fruits, a variant of the Star Radler brand, and Desperados, another internaonal premium beer brand with a disncvve tequila ﬂavour. In 2022, the Company launched the Zagg brand, a malt-infused energy drink brewed to perfecon.

The Company has an export business which dates back to 1986. The current export desnaons are the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, United States of America, Canada, some parts of Africa and parts of the Middle East and Asia.

As a major brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc encourages, and connues to play major roles in, the establishment of ancillary businesses. These include manufacturers of bo(les, cans, crown corks, labels, cartons and plasc crates as well as service providers including those in the hospitality sector, distribu]on, transport, event management, adversing and markeng communicaon.

The Company was listed on the ﬂoor of The Nigerian Stock Exchange "NSE" (now Nigerian Exchange Limited - "NGX") in 1973. As at 31å December, 2022, it had a market capitalisaon of approximately ₦337 billion, making it one of the largest companies in Nigeria by market capitalisaon. It has received several awards in the capital market including, The NSE President's Merit Award in the Brewery Sector, The NSE Quoted Company of the Year Award, The NSE CEO's Disnguished Award for Compliance and The NSE CEO's award as the Most Compliant Listed Company on The Nigerian Stock Exchange. Nigerian Breweries Plc has also been a recipient of awards for excellence in corporate governance maers including the Instute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN) Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance (Corporate Category) and the Instute of Directors' Nigeria Corporate Governance Award.

Nigerian Breweries is also a recipient of several awards and recognions in other areas of its operaons including product quality, markeng excellence, producvity and innovaon, health and safety, public relaons, corporate social responsibility and sustainability.