Nigerian Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended 30th June, 2023 Table of Contents Condensed interim income statement 1 Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income 3 Condensed interim statement of financial position 5 Condensed interim statement of changes in equity 6 Condensed interim statement of cash flows 10 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements 11

Condensed interim income statement GROUP Quarter to date Year to date Quarter to date Year to date 30th June 2023 30th June 2023 30th June 2022 30th June 2022 Notes ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 Net Revenue 154,105,332 277,419,283 136,313,150 274,084,794 Cost of Sales 6 (85,664,356) (165,094,375) (80,030,231) (155,349,177) Gross Profit 68,440,976 112,324,908 56,282,919 118,735,617 Other Income 997,755 1,353,982 1,140,632 1,999,979 Selling and Distribution Expenses 6 (34,761,933) (68,459,080) (37,215,609) (69,803,817) Administrative Expenses 6 (8,049,174) (16,266,717) (7,028,683) (14,480,237) Net (release)/charge of expected credit loss on financial assets (133,015) (574,649) (1,063,464) (611,954) Results from operating activities 26,494,609 28,378,444 12,115,795 35,839,588 Finance income 7 145,694 185,566 155,230 228,744 Net loss on foreign exchange transactions (70,619,372) (85,260,423) (5,404,315) (7,280,955) Finance costs 7b (6,428,313) (11,148,029) (1,932,335) (3,090,317) Net Finance costs (76,901,991) (96,222,886) (7,181,420) (10,142,528) Profit/(loss) before tax (50,407,382) (67,844,442) 4,934,375 25,697,060 Income tax expenses 8 13,523,409 20,245,266 194,677 (6,954,415) Profit/(loss) after tax (36,883,973) (47,599,176) 5,129,052 18,742,645 Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (36,883,973) (47,599,176) 5,148,095 18,736,682 Non-controlling interest - - (19,043) 5,963 Profit/(loss) for the period (36,883,973) (47,599,176) 5,129,052 18,742,645 Earnings per share Basic Earnings per share (kobo) (444) (573) 64 232 Diluted earnings per share (kobo) (444) (573) 64 232 The notes on pages 11 to 16 are an integral part of these interim financial statements 1

Condensed interim income statement COMPANY Quarter to date Year to date Quarter to date Year to date 30th June 2023 30th June 2023 30th June 2022 30th June 2022 Notes ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 Net Revenue 154,067,058 277,338,304 136,284,609 274,031,257 Cost of Sales 6 (85,664,356) (165,094,375) (80,030,231) (155,349,177) Gross Profit 68,402,702 112,243,929 56,254,378 118,682,080 Other Income 997,755 1,353,982 1,140,632 1,999,979 Selling and Distribution Expenses 6 (34,761,933) (68,459,080) (37,215,609) (69,803,817) Administrative Expenses 6 (7,887,877) (15,928,796) (6,782,537) (14,030,250) Net release of expected credit loss on financial assets (133,015) (574,649) (1,063,464) (611,954) Results from operating activities 26,617,632 28,635,386 12,333,400 36,236,038 Finance income 7 145,694 185,566 155,230 228,744 Net loss on foreign exchange transactions (70,619,372) (85,260,423) (5,404,315) (7,280,955) Finance costs 7b (6,428,313) (11,148,029) (1,956,343) (3,137,551) Net Finance costs (76,901,991) (96,222,886) (7,205,428) (10,189,762) Profit/(loss) before tax (50,284,359) (67,587,500) 5,127,972 26,046,276 Income tax expenses 8 13,523,409 20,245,266 179,051 (6,964,910) Profit/(loss) after tax (36,760,950) (47,342,234) 5,307,023 19,081,366 Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (36,760,950) (47,342,234) 5,307,023 19,081,366 Non-controlling interest - - - - Profit/(loss) for the period (36,760,950) (47,342,234) 5,307,023 19,081,366 Earnings per share Basic Earnings per share (kobo) (443) (570) 66 237 Diluted earnings per share (kobo) (443) (570) 66 237 The notes on pages 11 to 16 are an integral part of these interim financial statements 2