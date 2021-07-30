Nigerian Breweries : Second Quarter Results 2021

UNAUDITED AND PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER (SIX

MONTHS) ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2021

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Nigerian Breweries Plc ("the Company") hereby announces the following Unaudited and Provisional Results for the Second Quarter (six months) ended 30th June, 2021:

Income Statement Group* Company Group* Company Group Company 30/06/2021 30/06/2021 30/06/2020 30/06/2020 Change Change ₦'million ₦'million ₦'million ₦'million % % Revenue 209,257 209,218 151,810 151,799 37.8 37.8 Cost of Sales (131,340) (131,340) (92,668) (92,668) (41.7) (41.7) Gross Profit 77,917 77,878 59,141 59,131 31.7 31.7 Marketing, Distribution & Admin. Expenses (58,628) (58,418) (44,429) (44,318) (32.0) (31.8) Other Income 628 628 334 334 88.0 88.0 Results from Operating Activities 19,917 20,088 15,046 15,147 32.4 32.6 Net Finance Income (7,977) (8,020) (6,701) (6,740) (19.0) (19.0) Profit Before Tax 11,940 12,067 8,346 8,406 43.1 43.6 Income Tax (4,222) (4,209) (2,756) (2,744) (53.2) (53.4) Profit After Tax 7,718 7,858 5,589 5,663 38.1 38.8 Profit for the period attributable to: Equity Owners 7,715 7,858 5,587 5,663 38.1 38.8 Non-Controlling Interest 3 2 Profit for the Period 7,718 7,858 5,589 5,663 38.1 38.8 Basic Earnings Per Share (kobo) 96 97 71 71 35.2 36.6 Fully Diluted Earning P/Share (kobo) 96 97 71 71 35.2 36.6

The detailed Financial Statements for the period are available on the company's website, www.nbplc/investor-relations.

*Group results include the figures of 234 Stores Limited and Benue Bottling Company Limited, a non-functioning subsidiary of the Company.

COMMENTS

The impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the economy and by implication, the Company, continued during the period under review. Our priority remained protecting the health, safety and welfare of employees, customers and partners. We regularly monitored and evaluated the Company's financial position and performance in the light of the pandemic; our Balance Sheet remained strong. The focus of the Board and Management continues to be the mitigation of the impact of the pandemic on the business.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; J. Borrut Bel (Spanish) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S. Hiemstra (Dutch); R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).