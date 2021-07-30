Log in
    NB   NGNB00000005

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

(NB)
Nigerian Breweries : Second Quarter Results 2021

07/30/2021
UNAUDITED AND PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER (SIX

MONTHS) ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2021

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Nigerian Breweries Plc ("the Company") hereby announces the following Unaudited and Provisional Results for the Second Quarter (six months) ended 30th June, 2021:

Income Statement

Group*

Company

Group*

Company

Group

Company

30/06/2021

30/06/2021

30/06/2020

30/06/2020

Change

Change

'million

'million

'million

'million

%

%

Revenue

209,257

209,218

151,810

151,799

37.8

37.8

Cost of Sales

(131,340)

(131,340)

(92,668)

(92,668)

(41.7)

(41.7)

Gross Profit

77,917

77,878

59,141

59,131

31.7

31.7

Marketing, Distribution &

Admin. Expenses

(58,628)

(58,418)

(44,429)

(44,318)

(32.0)

(31.8)

Other Income

628

628

334

334

88.0

88.0

Results from

Operating Activities

19,917

20,088

15,046

15,147

32.4

32.6

Net Finance Income

(7,977)

(8,020)

(6,701)

(6,740)

(19.0)

(19.0)

Profit Before Tax

11,940

12,067

8,346

8,406

43.1

43.6

Income Tax

(4,222)

(4,209)

(2,756)

(2,744)

(53.2)

(53.4)

Profit After Tax

7,718

7,858

5,589

5,663

38.1

38.8

Profit for the period

attributable to:

Equity Owners

7,715

7,858

5,587

5,663

38.1

38.8

Non-Controlling Interest

3

2

Profit for the Period

7,718

7,858

5,589

5,663

38.1

38.8

Basic Earnings Per

Share (kobo)

96

97

71

71

35.2

36.6

Fully Diluted Earning

P/Share (kobo)

96

97

71

71

35.2

36.6

The detailed Financial Statements for the period are available on the company's website, www.nbplc/investor-relations.

*Group results include the figures of 234 Stores Limited and Benue Bottling Company Limited, a non-functioning subsidiary of the Company.

COMMENTS

The impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the economy and by implication, the Company, continued during the period under review. Our priority remained protecting the health, safety and welfare of employees, customers and partners. We regularly monitored and evaluated the Company's financial position and performance in the light of the pandemic; our Balance Sheet remained strong. The focus of the Board and Management continues to be the mitigation of the impact of the pandemic on the business.

DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; J. Borrut Bel (Spanish) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S. Hiemstra (Dutch); R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).

Dated the 30th day of July, 2021.

By Order of the Board

Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, Esq.

Company Secretary FRC/2013/NBA/00000001003

Iganmu House, Abebe Village Road Iganmu, Lagos, Nigeria

Disclaimer

NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
