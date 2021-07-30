Nigerian Breweries : Second Quarter Results 2021

UNAUDITED AND PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER (SIX
MONTHS) ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2021
The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Nigerian Breweries Plc ("the Company") hereby announces the following Unaudited and Provisional Results for the Second Quarter (six months) ended 30th June, 2021:
Income Statement
Group*
Company
Group*
Company
Group
Company
30/06/2021
30/06/2021
30/06/2020
30/06/2020
Change
Change
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
%
%
Revenue
209,257
209,218
151,810
151,799
37.8
37.8
Cost of Sales
(131,340)
(131,340)
(92,668)
(92,668)
(41.7)
(41.7)
Gross Profit
77,917
77,878
59,141
59,131
31.7
31.7
Marketing, Distribution &
Admin. Expenses
(58,628)
(58,418)
(44,429)
(44,318)
(32.0)
(31.8)
Other Income
628
628
334
334
88.0
88.0
Results from
Operating Activities
19,917
20,088
15,046
15,147
32.4
32.6
Net Finance Income
(7,977)
(8,020)
(6,701)
(6,740)
(19.0)
(19.0)
Profit Before Tax
11,940
12,067
8,346
8,406
43.1
43.6
Income Tax
(4,222)
(4,209)
(2,756)
(2,744)
(53.2)
(53.4)
Profit After Tax
7,718
7,858
5,589
5,663
38.1
38.8
Profit for the period
attributable to:
Equity Owners
7,715
7,858
5,587
5,663
38.1
38.8
Non-Controlling Interest
3
2
Profit for the Period
7,718
7,858
5,589
5,663
38.1
38.8
Basic Earnings Per
Share (kobo)
96
97
71
71
35.2
36.6
Fully Diluted Earning
P/Share (kobo)
96
97
71
71
35.2
36.6
The detailed Financial Statements for the period are available on the company's website, www.nbplc/investor-relations.
*Group results include the figures of 234 Stores Limited and Benue Bottling Company Limited, a non-functioning subsidiary of the Company.
COMMENTS
The impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the economy and by implication, the Company, continued during the period under review. Our priority remained protecting the health, safety and welfare of employees, customers and partners. We regularly monitored and evaluated the Company's financial position and performance in the light of the pandemic; our Balance Sheet remained strong. The focus of the Board and Management continues to be the mitigation of the impact of the pandemic on the business.
DIRECTORS: Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR - Chairman; J. Borrut Bel (Spanish) - Managing Director/Chief Executive; A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S. Hiemstra (Dutch); R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).
Dated the 30th day of July, 2021.
By Order of the Board
Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, Esq.
Company Secretary FRC/2013/NBA/00000001003
Iganmu House, Abebe Village Road Iganmu, Lagos, Nigeria
NB - Nigerian Breweries plc published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:40:02 UTC.