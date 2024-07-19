Notes to the financial statements ……………………………………………………………

Statement of changes in equity ……………………………………………………………

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ………………………………

Based on 76,032,000 Ord. shares of 50k each

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC

Financial Statements

For the year ended 30 April, 2024

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

The directors are pleased to submit to the members of the company their annual report together with the audited accounts for the year ended 30th April, 2024.

RESULTS

The results of the company's operations for the year are as stated below:

30 April 30 April 2024 2023 N'000 N'000 1 Revenue 718,353 227,301 (Loss)/ Profit before taxation (2,564,754) 2,571,351 Tax expense (33,044) (885,294) (Loss)/ Profit for the year (2,597,798) 1,686,057

LEGAL FORM

The Company was incorporated in Nigeria on 21 May, 1960 as a private limited liability company.

It went public on 28 December, 1979 in compliance with the Indigenization Decree of 1977 and was granted a listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It adopted its present name of Nigerian Enamelware Plc on 6, June, 1991 in compliance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of the company are the manufacture and marketing of enamelware products. DIRECTORS The names of directors who served during the year are as listed on page 2. In accordance with the Company's articles of Association.

Messrs Robert Tung and Olaniyi Banjo retired by rotation, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.