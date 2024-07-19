NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL, 2024

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC

Financial Statements

For the year ended 30 April, 2024

Table of Contents

Result at a Glance ……………………………………………………………………..

1

Directors, Professional Advisers, etc ………………………………………………………

2

Report of the Directors ……………………………………………………………………

3-6

Statement of Directors' responsibilities……………………………………………………

7

Report of Audit Committee …………………………………………………………….

8

Report of the Independent Auditors ………………………………………………………

9-11

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ………………………………

12

Statement of financial position ……………………………………………………………

13

Statement of changes in equity ……………………………………………………………

14

Statement of cash flows………………………………………………………………….

15

Notes to the financial statements ……………………………………………………………

16-52

Statement of value added …………………………………………………………………

53

Five years financial summary ………………………………………………………………

54

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC

Financial Statements

For the year ended 30 April, 2024

RESULT AT A GLANCE

30 April

30 April

Increase/

2024

2023

( Decrease)

N'000

N'000

%

Revenue

718,353

227,301

216

(Loss)/ Profit before taxation

(2,564,754)

2,571,351

(200)

(Loss)/ Profit after taxation

(2,597,798)

1,686,057

(254)

Issued share capital

38,016

38,016

-

Shareholders' funds

(744,250)

1,830,802

(141)

Per Share Data

Based on 76,032,000 Ord. shares of 50k each

Earnings per share (kobo)

(3,417)

2,218

(254)

Net assets per share (kobo)

(979)

2,408

(141)

Number of shareholders

3,268

3,268

-

Number of employees

91

91

-

1

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC

Financial Statements

For the year ended 30 April, 2024

DIRECTORS, PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS, ETC.

NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Chairman - Appointed 30th June, 2021

Bamofin Olatokunbo Sanni

Mr. Robert Tung

(Independent)- Appointed 30th June, 2021

Baale Sunday Ogunnowo

(Independent) - Appointed 30th June, 2021

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Managing Director - Appointed 30th June, 2021

Mr. Taiwo Alli

Mr. Lawrence Iseh

Finance Director- Appointed 30th June, 2021

Yujun Tang

Technical Director - Appointed 30th June, 2021

Mr. Olaniyi Banjo

Adm. Director - Appointed 4th January, 2022

SECRETARY AND

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Oyetola Oluwafemi

18, Wempco Road,

Ogba, Ikeja.

REGISTRARS

Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions

AND TRANSFER

274, Murtala Mohammed Way,

OFFICE:

Alagomeji, Yaba.

P.M.B. 12717

Lagos.

AUDITORS:

OOP and Partners

(Chartered Accountants)

58, Kudirat Abiola Way,

Oregun, Ikeja.

Lagos.

SOLICITORS:

Adedoyin Awosanya & Co.

Elesho Chambers,

Plot 120 Oyadiran Estate

Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.

MAIN BANKERS:

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Globus Bank Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

2

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC

Financial Statements

For the year ended 30 April, 2024

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

The directors are pleased to submit to the members of the company their annual report together with the audited accounts for the year ended 30th April, 2024.

RESULTS

The results of the company's operations for the year are as stated below:

30 April

30 April

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

1

Revenue

718,353

227,301

(Loss)/ Profit before taxation

(2,564,754)

2,571,351

Tax expense

(33,044)

(885,294)

(Loss)/ Profit for the year

(2,597,798)

1,686,057

  1. LEGAL FORM
    The Company was incorporated in Nigeria on 21 May, 1960 as a private limited liability company.
    It went public on 28 December, 1979 in compliance with the Indigenization Decree of 1977 and was granted a listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It adopted its present name of Nigerian Enamelware Plc on 6, June, 1991 in compliance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
  2. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
    The principal activities of the company are the manufacture and marketing of enamelware products.
  3. DIRECTORS
    1. The names of directors who served during the year are as listed on page 2.
    2. In accordance with the Company's articles of Association.

Messrs Robert Tung and Olaniyi Banjo retired by rotation, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

3. Directors' Shareholdings

Number of shares of 50kobo

each held as at

30 April,

30 April,

2024

2023

Bamofin Olatokunbo Sanni

indirect

738,936

738,936

Baale Sunday Ogunnowo

1,584

1,584

Mr. Robert Tung

-

-

Mr. Taiwo Alli

-

-

Mr. Lawrence Iseh

-

-

Mr. Yujun Tang

-

-

Mr. Olaniyi Banjo

-

-

3

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC

Financial Statements

For the year ended 30 April, 2024

--

5. DIRECTORS' OTHER INTERESTS

No director has notified the company of any involvement or interest in any business contract with the company during the year.

As at 30th April, 2024, the unit price of the Company's share on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was N19.30

6.SHAREHOLDINGS

1. The shares of the company were beneficially held as follows:-

Number of 50 kobo shares

30 April

30 April

2024

2023

%

I-Feng Company Ltd

45,619,200

45,619,200

60

Nigerian citizens and associations

30,412,800

30,412,800

40

76,032,000

76,032,000

100

2. The range of shareholders at 30 April, 2024 was as follows:

Range

No.of shareholders

No. of units held

1-10,000

3101

14,091,975

10,001 -50,000

133

7,061,978

50,001-100,000

20

3,379,715

100,001-500,000

13

5,879,132

Over 1,000,000

1

45,619,200

No individual shareholders, except as noted above, held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the company at 30 April, 2024.

7 DIVIDEND

The Directors recommend no dividend for the year.

4

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC

Financial Statements

For the year ended 30 April, 2024

  1. COMPANY'S SUPPLIERS
    The company sources its raw materials from local suppliers only.
  2. EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYEES Employment of disabled persons
    1. It is the policy of the company that there should be no discrimination in considering applications for employment including those from disabled persons. All employees, whether or not disabled, are given equal opportunities to widen their experience and knowledge and to qualify for promotion in furtherance of their careers. As at 30 April, 2024 there were two (2) disabled persons employed by the company.
    2. Health, safety at work and welfare of employees.
      Health and safety regulations are in force within the premises of the company. The company maintains a well-equipped clinic which is run by a qualified Nurse. In addition, the company has entered into agreement with private hospitals run by qualified Medical Doctors to whom serious cases of illness are referred for treatment.
    3. Employees involvement and training
      The Company is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding its performance and progress and seeking their views wherever practicable on matters which particularly affect them as employees.
      Management, professional and technical expertise are the company's major assets and investment in developing such skills continues.
      The company's expanding skill base has extended the range of training provided and has broadened opportunities for career development within the organization.
      Incentive schemes designed to meet the circumstances of each individual are implemented wherever appropriate.
  4. CHARITABLE GIFTS AND DONATIONS
    No donation was made by the Company during the year under review.

5

8

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nigerian Enamelware plc published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 16:58:01 UTC.