NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL, 2024
Table of Contents
Result at a Glance ……………………………………………………………………..
1
Directors, Professional Advisers, etc ………………………………………………………
2
Report of the Directors ……………………………………………………………………
3-6
Statement of Directors' responsibilities……………………………………………………
7
Report of Audit Committee …………………………………………………………….
8
Report of the Independent Auditors ………………………………………………………
9-11
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ………………………………
12
Statement of financial position ……………………………………………………………
13
Statement of changes in equity ……………………………………………………………
14
Statement of cash flows………………………………………………………………….
15
Notes to the financial statements ……………………………………………………………
16-52
Statement of value added …………………………………………………………………
53
Five years financial summary ………………………………………………………………
54
RESULT AT A GLANCE
30 April
30 April
Increase/
2024
2023
( Decrease)
N'000
N'000
%
Revenue
718,353
227,301
216
(Loss)/ Profit before taxation
(2,564,754)
2,571,351
(200)
(Loss)/ Profit after taxation
(2,597,798)
1,686,057
(254)
Issued share capital
38,016
38,016
-
Shareholders' funds
(744,250)
1,830,802
(141)
Per Share Data
Based on 76,032,000 Ord. shares of 50k each
Earnings per share (kobo)
(3,417)
2,218
(254)
Net assets per share (kobo)
(979)
2,408
(141)
Number of shareholders
3,268
3,268
-
Number of employees
90
91
(1)
1
DIRECTORS, PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS, ETC.
NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:
Chairman - Appointed 30th June, 2021
Bamofin Olatokunbo Sanni
Mr. Robert Tung
(Independent)- Appointed 30th June, 2021
Baale Sunday Ogunnowo
(Independent) - Appointed 30th June, 2021
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:
Managing Director - Appointed 30th June, 2021
Mr. Taiwo Alli
Mr. Lawrence Iseh
Finance Director- Appointed 30th June, 2021
Yujun Tang
Technical Director - Appointed 30th June, 2021
Mr. Olaniyi Banjo
Adm. Director - Appointed 4th January, 2022
SECRETARY AND
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Oyetola Oluwafemi
18, Wempco Road,
Ogba, Ikeja.
REGISTRARS
Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions
AND TRANSFER
274, Murtala Mohammed Way,
OFFICE:
Alagomeji, Yaba.
P.M.B. 12717
Lagos.
AUDITORS:
OOP and Partners
(Chartered Accountants)
58, Kudirat Abiola Way,
Oregun, Ikeja.
Lagos.
SOLICITORS:
Adedoyin Awosanya & Co.
Elesho Chambers,
Plot 120 Oyadiran Estate
Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.
MAIN BANKERS:
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Globus Bank Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
2
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
The directors are pleased to submit to the members of the company their annual report together with the audited accounts for the year ended 30th April, 2024.
RESULTS
The results of the company's operations for the year are as stated below:
30 April
30 April
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
1
Revenue
718,353
227,301
(Loss)/ Profit before taxation
(2,564,754)
2,571,351
Tax expense
(33,044)
(885,294)
(Loss)/ Profit for the year
(2,597,798)
1,686,057
- LEGAL FORM
The Company was incorporated in Nigeria on 21 May, 1960 as a private limited liability company.
It went public on 28 December, 1979 in compliance with the Indigenization Decree of 1977 and was granted a listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It adopted its present name of Nigerian Enamelware Plc on 6, June, 1991 in compliance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
- PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The principal activities of the company are the manufacture and marketing of enamelware products.
- DIRECTORS
- The names of directors who served during the year are as listed on page 2.
- In accordance with the Company's articles of Association.
Messrs Robert Tung and Olaniyi Banjo retired by rotation, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.
3. Directors' Shareholdings
Number of shares of 50kobo
each held as at
30 April,
30 April,
2024
2023
Bamofin Olatokunbo Sanni
indirect
738,936
738,936
Baale Sunday Ogunnowo
1,584
1,584
Mr. Robert Tung
-
-
Mr. Taiwo Alli
-
-
Mr. Lawrence Iseh
-
-
Mr. Yujun Tang
-
-
Mr. Olaniyi Banjo
-
-
3
--
5. DIRECTORS' OTHER INTERESTS
No director has notified the company of any involvement or interest in any business contract with the company during the year.
As at 30th April, 2024, the unit price of the Company's share on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was N19.30
6.SHAREHOLDINGS
1. The shares of the company were beneficially held as follows:-
Number of 50 kobo shares
30 April
30 April
2024
2023
%
I-Feng Company Ltd
45,619,200
45,619,200
60
Nigerian citizens and associations
30,412,800
30,412,800
40
76,032,000
76,032,000
100
2. The range of shareholders at 30 April, 2024 was as follows:
Range
No.of shareholders
No. of units held
1-10,000
3101
14,091,975
10,001 -50,000
133
7,061,978
50,001-100,000
20
3,379,715
100,001-500,000
13
5,879,132
Over 1,000,000
1
45,619,200
No individual shareholders, except as noted above, held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the company at 30 April, 2024.
7 DIVIDEND
The Directors recommend no dividend for the year.
4
-
COMPANY'S SUPPLIERS
The company sources its raw materials from local suppliers only.
- EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYEES Employment of disabled persons
- It is the policy of the company that there should be no discrimination in considering applications for employment including those from disabled persons. All employees, whether or not disabled, are given equal opportunities to widen their experience and knowledge and to qualify for promotion in furtherance of their careers. As at 30 April, 2024 there were two (2) disabled persons employed by the company.
-
Health, safety at work and welfare of employees.
Health and safety regulations are in force within the premises of the company. The company maintains a well-equipped clinic which is run by a qualified Nurse. In addition, the company has entered into agreement with private hospitals run by qualified Medical Doctors to whom serious cases of illness are referred for treatment.
- Employees involvement and training
The Company is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding its performance and progress and seeking their views wherever practicable on matters which particularly affect them as employees.
Management, professional and technical expertise are the company's major assets and investment in developing such skills continues.
The company's expanding skill base has extended the range of training provided and has broadened opportunities for career development within the organization.
Incentive schemes designed to meet the circumstances of each individual are implemented wherever appropriate.
- CHARITABLE GIFTS AND DONATIONS
No donation was made by the Company during the year under review.
5
8
