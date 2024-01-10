Nightcap plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars and drinks-led hospitality concepts in the United Kingdom. The Company operates approximately 16 bars under The Cocktail Club brand, 13 under the Adventure Bar Group (ABG) brand and seven under the Barrio Familia Group brand. The Company's subsidiaries include London Cocktail Club Limited, +Venture Battersea Limited, Adventure Bars Mid Limited, Adventure Bars Luna Digbeth Limited, Barrio Familia Limited, Adventure Bars Group CHS Limited, Adventure Bars Waterloo Limited, Waterloo Sunset Limited, Barworks (Electric) Limited, Adventure Bars Cardiff Limited, Adventure Bars Bristol Limited, and Adventure Bars Liverpool Limited, among others are engaged in the development, operation and management of individually themed bars. Its other subsidiary, The Craft Cocktail Company Limited, is engaged in the operation and management of cocktail bars. The Company also operates 10 Dirty Martini bars and the Dirty Martini brand.