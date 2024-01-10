Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nightcap PLC:
* RECORD CHRISTMAS TRADING AND TRADING UPDATE
* UNAUDITED GROUP REVENUE FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 WAS £7.4 MILLION, A 65.7% INCREASE YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
