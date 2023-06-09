Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Nightcap Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGHT   GB00BLKGVD49

NIGHTCAP PLC

(NGHT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-06-09 am EDT
11.00 GBX   +15.79%
01:36pNightcap adds Dirty Martini to portfolio for GBP4.7 million price tag
AN
03/15Nightcap Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/15Transcript : Nightcap Plc, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nightcap adds Dirty Martini to portfolio for GBP4.7 million price tag

06/09/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Nightcap PLC on Friday said it has bought DC Bars Ltd, the operator of the Dirty Martini chain of cocktail bars, and Tuttons Brasserie Ltd for up to GBP4.7 million.

Nightcap is a London-based owner of Cocktail Club, Adventure Bar and Barrio Familia chains.

Nightcap said it has bought 10 Dirty Martini bars and the Dirty Martini brand, which it said has a "significant roll-out potential."

It noted that five bars are located across London, with the other five in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Cardiff.

In 2022, DC Bars generated revenue of GBP23.7 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP3.9 million.

Despite this, Nightcap explained that Dirty Martini experienced tough trading conditions over the last year, in line with the hospitality industry in general, including the negative consequences of train strikes, the cost-of-living crisis and inflation. It has also struggled with "significant indebtedness." Based on this, the business was put into administration.

"The board believes that the Dirty Martini brand is a good fit with Nightcap's existing portfolio, increasing the group's presence in its already established locations and expanding Nightcap's portfolio of bars into further key cities," the company explained.

Nightcap said it will buy Dirty Martini for GBP4.7 million, including GBP4.2 million in cash on completion and a further GBP500,000 payable based on certain conditions being met.

In line with the acquisition, Nightcap said it has raised a total of GBP5.0 million, through a subscription of 19.6 million shares priced at 12 pence per share. This represents a 26% premium to Nightcap's closing price of 9.50p on Thursday.

Nightcap shares closed up 26% to 12.00p each on London on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Sarah Willingham said: "We couldn't be happier to welcome Dirty Martini to the Nightcap family. These are long-established, well-run bars that fit well with our existing portfolio and our model of running multiple brands in clusters in London and around the country.

"Dirty Martini's late-night bars operate in a similar way to ours. They have great bars in excellent locations with impressive fitouts, following over GBP10 million of capital investment."

In 2021, Nightcap bought Cocktail Club, Adventure Bar Group and Barrio Bar Group.

Nightcap also issued a trading update on Friday.

It said that whilst the cost-of-living crisis has affected the entire hospitality industry, the influence of train strikes has been the main source of disruption to the company's trading in the year ending July 2.

Management currently estimates that the 28 train strike days over the year have cost the company GBP2.9 million in revenue and GBP1.9 million in Ebitda.

In relation to financial 2023, the board currently expects to report revenue broadly in line with current market expectations, with adjusted Ebitda expected to be below current market expectations.

"Despite macroeconomic and train strike related challenges, the board continues to be impressed with the resilience of Nightcap's brands and its customers," Nightcap added.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about NIGHTCAP PLC
01:36pNightcap adds Dirty Martini to portfolio for GBP4.7 million price tag
AN
03/15Nightcap Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/15Transcript : Nightcap Plc, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
03/13Nightcap shares up as trading continues in line with guidance
AN
03/13Earnings Flash (NGHT.L) NIGHTCAP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP23.5M
MT
03/13Earnings Flash (NGHT.L) NIGHTCAP Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-0.50
MT
03/13Nightcap plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January 01, 2023
CI
03/13Nightcap Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January 01, 2023
CI
01/11TRADING UPDATES: Warpaint London eyes annual sales to top expectations
AN
2022Transcript : Nightcap Plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 49,3 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net income 2023 -1,33 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net Debt 2023 3,56 M 4,47 M 4,47 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18,8 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart NIGHTCAP PLC
Duration : Period :
Nightcap Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Sarah Louise Willingham-Toxvaerd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby John Rolph Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gareth Maitland Edwards Non-Executive Chairman
Lance Stuart Moir Independent Non-Executive Director
Thi-Hanh Jelf Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGHTCAP PLC26.67%24
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.05%113 659
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.48%47 429
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.18.09%19 755
SODEXO13.77%16 012
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-22.68%12 320
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer