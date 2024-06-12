Nightcap plc is a United Kingdom-based owner and operator of approximately 46 bars. The Company operates approximately 16 bars under The Cocktail Club brand, 13 under the Adventure Bar Group (ABG) brand, seven under Barrio Familia Group brand and ten under the Dirty Martini brand. The Cocktail Club brand operates 16 bars - ten in London and a number across the south-west (Reading, two in Bristol, Exeter, Cardiff and Birmingham). The ABG brand has a portfolio of bars in the areas of Covent Garden, Waterloo, Shoreditch, Clapham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol and Liverpool. The ABG brand brunch events include Britney Bottomless Brunch, Mamma Mia Bottomless Brunch and Cosmic Disco. The Barrio Familia Group brand includes four Latino-inspired Barrio sites in addition to Disrepute, a 60s inspired memberâs bar in Kingly Court, Soho. The Dirty Martini is a cocktail bar brand, known for its bespoke cocktail menu specializing in martinis, spirited atmosphere, brunch and its happy hours.