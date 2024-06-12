Nightcap PLC - London-based owner of nightlife venues - Raises GBP1.5 million through subscription of 30.0 million shares at 5.00 pence each. Forms part of GBP3.5 million fundraising goal. Late May, raises just under GBP0.8 million via subscription, takes total raised to just under GBP2.3 million. Shares to be admitted to AIM by June 25.
Current share price: 3.97 pence
12-month change: down 64%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
