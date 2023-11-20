Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and distributing snack products specifically formulated for nighttime snacking to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a healthier and sleep-friendly way. The Company's operations are conducted by its two subsidiaries: Nightfood, Inc. (Nightfood) and MJ Munchies, Inc. (Munchies). Nightfood is in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distributing snacks specially formulated and promoted for evening consumption. Nightfood is formulated with tryptophan, vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, and zinc, protein and prebiotic fiber. Nightfood ice cream is available in nine flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and others. Munchies has built an intellectual property portfolio that includes protection regarding the use of the Half-Baked mark in the State of California relating to certain cannabis-related products.

Sector Food Processing