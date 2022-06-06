Log in
    NHWK   US42237K4094

NIGHTHAWK BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(NHWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.930 USD   +15.81%
NIGHTHAWK BIOSCIENCES : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:31pNIGHTHAWK BIOSCIENCES, INC. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/16NIGHTHAWK BIOSCIENCES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
NightHawk Biosciences : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS - Form 8-K/A

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS

We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in each of the Registration Statements on Form S-1 (No. 333- 224039 and No. 333-234105), Form S-3 (No. 333-214868, No. 333-237808, No. 333-251255, No. 333-251256, and No. 333-257051) and Form S-8 (No. 333-193453, No. 333-196763, No. 333-207108, No. 333-213133, No. 333-219238, No. 333-227699, No. 333-233352, No. 333-237137, No. 333-249466, and No. 333-260120), of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. of our report dated April 28, 2022 relating to the financial statements of Elusys Therapeutics, Inc. as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, which appears in this Current Report on Form 8-K/A.

/s/Cherry Bekaert LLP

Raleigh, North Carolina

June6, 2022

Disclaimer

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,54 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,9 M 64,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 42,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 94,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Average target price 12,90 $
Spread / Average Target 410%
Managers and Directors
Jeff A. Wolf Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William L Ostrander Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Matthew M. Seavey Senior Director-Research
Guillermo Arana Executive Director-Clinical Development
John James Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIGHTHAWK BIOSCIENCES, INC.-16.78%65
MERCK KGAA-23.74%80 665
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-12.41%11 287
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-12.55%5 322
YUHAN CORPORATION-4.03%3 241
INDIVIOR PLC29.11%2 914