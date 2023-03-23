NightHawk Biosciences : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by checkmark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

On March 17, 2023, the Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company") concluded, after discussion with the Company's management and BDO USA, LLP ("BDO"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, that the Company's (i) unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the periods ended June 30, 2022 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the (ii) unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2022 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Specified Financial Statements"), should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements, and therefore a restatement of these specified financial statements is required. The Company has not filed, and does not intend to file, an amendment to the Company's previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, but intends to restate the Specified Financial Statements, which restated financial statements will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. These errors resulted in net loss being overstated but have no effect on the Company's cash position, pre-tax loss or the Company's operating expenses and will result in a decrease in the net loss and loss per share for those periods.

During the preparation and review of its annual tax provision for the year ended December 31, 2022, it was determined that the Company made certain errors in the manner in which it recognized a deferred tax asset valuation allowance related to the acquisition of Elusys Therapeutics, Inc. ("Elusys") in April 2022. Under ASC 740 "Income Taxes", the release of an acquirer's valuation allowance on the acquirer's (i.e., the Company's) deferred tax assets in the amount of the acquired Elusys deferred tax liability ("DTL") should be recorded as an income tax benefit, and be reported as a component of net loss. The DTL was on the balance sheet at June 30, 2022, however the reduction in the valuation allowance was not reflected and should have been recorded as an income tax benefit on the income statement in the same period. This error resulted in net loss being overstated by an estimated $3.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and an estimated $2.9 million to $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The estimated impact of this restatement on the Company's second quarter 2022 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements will be a $3.3 million decrease in deferred tax liabilities and accumulated deficit as of June 30, 2022, and a $3.3 million increase in income tax benefit, a $3.3 million decrease in net loss, and a $0.13 decrease in net loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and a $3.3 million increase in income tax benefit, a $3.3 million decrease in net loss and a $0.13 decrease in net loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The estimated impact of this restatement on the Company's third quarter 2022 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements will approximate a $2.9 milion to $3.3 million decrease in deferred tax liabilities, and accumulated deficit as of September 30, 2022, an approximate $2.9 million to $3.3 million increase in income tax benefit, an approximate $2.9 million to $3.3 million decrease in net loss, and an approximate $0.12 to $0.13 decrease in net loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Management has concluded that in light of the errors described above, a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting existed and management's assessment of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 set forth in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, need to be modified to include a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting. The material weakness identified relates to the the ineffective design and implementation of management review controls over the computation and disclosure of income taxes. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of a company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. The existence of one or more material weaknesses precludes a conclusion by management that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are effective. As a result of the material weakness, the Company believes that its internal control over financial reporting was not effective and its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

The Company's remediation plan will be described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

