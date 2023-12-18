Official NIGHTHAWK BIOSCIENCES, INC. press release

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: NHWK) (“NightHawk” or the “Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary initiated its first manufacturing run for a premier U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company in the Company’s new, state-of-the-art microbial manufacturing facility.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk, commented, “We are generating strong interest in our CDMO services, given our state-of-the-art facility and the industry-wide lack of available capacity for large molecule manufacturing. This demonstration run in our new microbial facility marks a major milestone, as it represents the first at-scale production run with a premier biopharmaceutical company and reflects positively upon our manufacturing readiness, as well as our ability to meet their stringent product requirements. Importantly, this milestone enables us to build upon the initial multi-million-dollar contract with this client, which we expect to recognize as revenue during 2024. We also look forward to further expanding our scope of work and revenue potential of this agreement, as we work with our client to submit the necessary regulatory filings to commence commercial-scale production. We appreciate their trust in Scorpius to ensure this important product gets to patients as safely and quickly as possible.”

Mr. Wolf added, “This demonstration run and expansion of this agreement is further validation of our recent decision to streamline the organization through the divestiture of non-core assets to double-down on our CDMO activities, which we believe hold the potential to generate meaningful revenue and cash flow. We are witnessing growing interest in the industry as we build our track record and enhance our reputation. This is reflected in our rapidly expanding sales pipeline that now includes a number of premier biopharma companies, as well as leading government and academic research institutes.”

NightHawk Biosciences, through its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary, is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit: www.nighthawkbio.com or www.scorpiusbiologics.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

