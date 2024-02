NightHawk Biosciences, Inc., through its subsidiary, Scorpius BioManufacturing, Inc. (Scorpius), is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers an array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its facilities in San Antonio, Texas. Its clinical biomanufacturing capabilities include cGMP Mammalian Cell Culture and cGMP Microbial Fermentation. Its process development includes mammalian cell culture development, cell therapy development, microbial fermentation development, downstream process development and formulation development. It also offers bioanalytical services, analytical methods development, pre-clinical and product development services, CMC analytical support services, bioassays and analytical technologies.

Sector Pharmaceuticals