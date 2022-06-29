Log in
    NHK   CA65412D8098

NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP.

(NHK)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:18 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.4200 CAD   +5.00%
05:31pNighthawk Announces Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09:49aNIGHTHAWK GOLD : July 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
05/12Nighthawk Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Nighthawk Announces Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/29/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Nighthawk Gold Corp. (“Nighthawk” or the “Company”) (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022, were duly approved. The results for each of the matters at the meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors
The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

Votes WITHHELD

Keyvan Salehi

48,529,485

82.4%

10,364,573

17.60%

Brian Howlett

48,498,535

82.35%

10,395,523

17.65%

Morris Prychidny

48,510,785

82.37%

10,383,273

17.63%

Eric Tremblay

58,832,602

99.90%

61,456

0.10%

Daniel Noone

48,519,375

82.38%

10,374,683

17.62%

Edie Hofmeister

58,828,302

99.89%

65,756

0.11%

Sara Heston

58,808,362

99.85%

85,696

0.15%

2. Reappointment of Auditors
The auditors for the Company, MNP LLP were re-appointed for the ensuing year.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Nighthawk
Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of more than 930 km2 of district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Gold Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company is advancing several highly prospective exploration targets. The Colomac Centre and Satellite deposits currently has a Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 58.2 million tonnes grading 1.44 g/t Au for 2.69 million ounces in the Indicated category and 19.7 million tonnes grading 2.10 g/t Au for 1.33 million ounces in the Inferred category. Nighthawk’s experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards demonstrating the economic viability of its assets and rapidly advancing its projects towards a development decision.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to: the Company’s mineral resource estimates, continued exploration and drilling initiatives and having the necessary funding required to complete these initiatives, the prospectivity of exploration targets, the potential economic viability of the assets, and the advancement of projects towards a development decision. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “appears”, “increase”, “forward”, “updating”, “justification”, “add” or “additional”, “support”, “plans”, “expected” or “expectations”, "budget", "scheduled", “estimates”, “forecasts”, “potentially”, “prospective”, “prioritize”, “reflects”, “goal”, “will be” or “will consider”, “can be”, “intends”, “advancing”, “work towards”, “identify”, “demonstrating”, “towards”, “opportunity”, fully-funded”, “expanding”, “targeted”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

_____________________
1 For more information on the Mineral Resource Estimate (“2022 MRE”) please refer to the March 8, 2022 news release and in the Company’s NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Update of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada” and dated March 31,2022 (“Technical Report”), which is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.nighthawkgold.com. John McBride, Vice President of Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.


© Business Wire 2022
