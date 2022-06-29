Nighthawk Announces Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (“Nighthawk” or the “Company”) (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022, were duly approved. The results for each of the matters at the meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Keyvan Salehi 48,529,485 82.4% 10,364,573 17.60% Brian Howlett 48,498,535 82.35% 10,395,523 17.65% Morris Prychidny 48,510,785 82.37% 10,383,273 17.63% Eric Tremblay 58,832,602 99.90% 61,456 0.10% Daniel Noone 48,519,375 82.38% 10,374,683 17.62% Edie Hofmeister 58,828,302 99.89% 65,756 0.11% Sara Heston 58,808,362 99.85% 85,696 0.15%

2. Reappointment of Auditors

The auditors for the Company, MNP LLP were re-appointed for the ensuing year.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of more than 930 km2 of district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Gold Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company is advancing several highly prospective exploration targets. The Colomac Centre and Satellite deposits currently has a Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 58.2 million tonnes grading 1.44 g/t Au for 2.69 million ounces in the Indicated category and 19.7 million tonnes grading 2.10 g/t Au for 1.33 million ounces in the Inferred category. Nighthawk’s experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards demonstrating the economic viability of its assets and rapidly advancing its projects towards a development decision.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to: the Company’s mineral resource estimates, continued exploration and drilling initiatives and having the necessary funding required to complete these initiatives, the prospectivity of exploration targets, the potential economic viability of the assets, and the advancement of projects towards a development decision. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “appears”, “increase”, “forward”, “updating”, “justification”, “add” or “additional”, “support”, “plans”, “expected” or “expectations”, "budget", "scheduled", “estimates”, “forecasts”, “potentially”, “prospective”, “prioritize”, “reflects”, “goal”, “will be” or “will consider”, “can be”, “intends”, “advancing”, “work towards”, “identify”, “demonstrating”, “towards”, “opportunity”, fully-funded”, “expanding”, “targeted”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

_____________________

1 For more information on the Mineral Resource Estimate (“2022 MRE”) please refer to the March 8, 2022 news release and in the Company’s NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Update of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada” and dated March 31,2022 (“Technical Report”), which is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.nighthawkgold.com. John McBride, Vice President of Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005910/en/