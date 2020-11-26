Nighthawk Gold : INTERSECTS 141.80 METRES of 2.11 GPT AU (UNCUT), INCLUDING 31.05 METRES OF 4.06 GPT AU

Toronto, Ontario, November 26, 2020 - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ('Nighthawk' or the 'Company') (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report assay results for three (3) drill holes (1,707 metres) completed at Zones 2.0 and 3.0 of the Colomac Main Sill, part of the Colomac Gold Project ('Colomac') centrally located within its Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada (Figure 1; Table 1).

Dr. Michael Byron, President and CEO commented, 'Hole C20-06B undercut previously reported hole C20-06, posting another tremendous intersection of mineralization, and continues to showcase Zone 2.0 and Zone 1.5 as the best mineralized sections of the Colomac Main Sill encountered so far. This area of the sill continues to show strong continuity of mineralization and grade along strike and to depth, where the consistent widening of the quartz diorite host rock to depth, provides an excellent opportunity for continued resource expansion.

'Fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted assay turnaround as significant delays have been experienced in sample shipping and processing. The Company is currently working to resolve some of these logistics hurdles and is expected to have additional results ready for release in the near-term.'

COLOMAC DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS:

Zone 2.0 - Northern Boundary

Hole C20-06B returned 141.80 metres (75.00 metres true width) of 2.11 grams per tonne gold (' gpt ' ' Au ') including 83.75 metres (45.00 metres true width) of 2.73 gpt Au with several internal higher-grade intercepts (Figure 2): Upper intersection - 20.90 metres of 2.55 gpt Au, including 14.40 metres of 3.14 gpt Au Mid-level intersection - 20.30 metres of 3.47 gpt Au, including 6.20 metres of 6.06 gpt Au Lower intersection - 31.05 metres of 4.06 gpt Au, including 10.50 metres of 5.11 gpt Au, and 15.30 metres of 4.27 gpt Au, and including 6.20 metres of 5.63 gpt Au

' ' ') including 83.75 metres (45.00 metres true width) of 2.73 gpt Au with several internal higher-grade intercepts (Figure 2): Mineralization on this section spans from near surface to over 660 metres vertical depth where it remains open.

Zone 3.0

Hole C20-11 tested the northern boundary region of Zone 3.0 , an area of limited drilling, and intersected 34.75 metres (12.00 metres true width) of 2.00 gpt Au, including 15.00 metres of 2.56 gpt Au, and including 3.50 metres of 5.33 gpt Au; tracking mineralization to 275 metres vertical depth where the sill remains open.

Note: All assays are uncut (see Table 1)

Twenty-nine (29) drillholes for a total of 16,421 metres were completed at Colomac in 2020 of which Nighthawk has now reported on thirteen (13) holes for 7,711 metres. Additional drilling results are pending from fifteen holes (15) for 5,508 metres completed at one of the Company's high-grade, high-priority reginal targets, the Treasure Island Gold Project, located approximately 11km north of Colomac.

Table 1. Colomac Drill Results - Summary Table (uncut)

Hole ID Zone Collar Orientations (degrees) Intersection (Metres) Core Length True Width Gold Grade Azimuth Dip From To (Metres)* (Metres) gpt C20-06B 2.0 102 -66 584.50 585.25 0.75 1.10 633.15 634.65 1.50 0.30 640.85 641.60 0.75 0.44 643.70 645.20 1.50 0.52 648.20 790.00 141.80 75.00 2.11 including 654.10 675.00 20.90 12.00 2.55 including 654.10 668.50 14.40 3.14 including 654.10 662.50 8.40 2.82 including 654.10 657.50 3.40 5.11 including 665.50 668.50 3.00 6.65 including 706.25 790.00 83.75 45.00 2.73 including 718.10 738.40 20.30 10.00 3.47 including 718.10 724.30 6.20 6.06 including 720.00 724.30 4.30 8.22 including 734.40 738.40 4.00 6.32 including 734.40 736.60 2.20 10.06 including 749.00 780.05 31.05 16.00 4.06 including 749.00 759.50 10.50 5.11 including 751.00 756.00 5.00 6.53 including 762.50 777.80 15.30 4.27 including 762.50 765.00 2.50 6.30 including 771.60 777.80 6.20 5.63 795.40 797.75 2.35 0.85 including 795.40 796.40 1.00 1.28 C20-09 3.0 285 -80 280.50 289.50 9.00 0.37 including 280.50 283.50 3.00 0.53 294.75 295.50 0.75 0.41 296.25 297.00 0.75 0.44 304.50 305.25 0.75 0.41 315.75 318.00 2.25 0.97 321.75 324.00 2.25 0.43 including 323.25 324.00 0.75 1.00 360.00 361.00 1.00 0.36 C20-11 3.0 290 -75 239.25 274.00 34.75 12.00 2.00 including 240.75 248.75 8.00 2.51 including 259.00 274.00 15.00 5.00 2.56 including 266.75 274.00 7.25 3.88 including 266.75 270.25 3.50 5.33 276.25 279.25 3.00 0.34 283.00 292.00 9.00 1.09 including 283.75 286.00 2.25 1.60 including 289.00 291.25 2.25 1.70

* Lengths are reported as core lengths. True widths vary depending on drill hole dip.

The holes reported today focused on tracking mineralization to depth at Zones 2.0 and 3.0 (Figure 3).

Zone 2.0 - Northern Boundary

Hole C20-06B extended mineralization 80 metres below previously reported hole C20-06 (see press release dated October 20, 2020). The different lithologies intersected within the lower part of hole C20-06B, when compared to overlying hole C20-06 (Figure 2), embody a wide interval of alternating quartz gabbro and mafic volcanic units believed to represent slabs of roof pendant mafic volcanic material that were incorporated into the intrusion (magmatic stoping). This has resulted in an illusory narrowing of the quartz diorite true width from 155 metres in hole C20-06 to 90 metres in hole C20-06B. Hole C20-06B continues to demonstrate the strongly mineralized and highly perspective nature of the quartz diorite host rock within the northern part of Zone 2.0, as well as its consistent widening to depth.

Zone 3.0

C20-09 and C20-11 explored untested regions to intermediate depths within the southern and northern boundary regions of Zone 3.0 (Figure 1). Hole C20-11 infilled the northern down-plunge extension of mineralization reported in previous drilling close to the boundary of Zone 2.5, intersecting strong and continuous downhole mineralization that remains open to the north. Hole C20-09 was drilled near the southern boundary with higher-grade Zone 3.5 to explore a large gap in drill coverage 250 metres north of the center of Zone 3.5, where it intersected predominantly weakly mineralized quartz diorite.