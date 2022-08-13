Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nighthawk Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHK   CA65412D8098

NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP.

(NHK)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:50 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.4350 CAD   +4.82%
04:53aNIGHTHAWK GOLD : Second Quarter 2022 MD&A
PU
04:53aNIGHTHAWK GOLD : Second Quarter 2022 Financial Statements
PU
07/28Nighthawk Gold Corp. Reports Initial Drill Assay Results from Its 2022 Exploration Program, with Encouraging Results from Its 24 and 27 Deposits Located in the Colomac Centre Area on Its Property in the Northwest Territories, Canada
CI
Nighthawk Gold : Second Quarter 2022 - CFO Certification

08/13/2022 | 04:53am EDT
FORM 52-109F2

CERTIFICATION OF INTERIM FILINGS

FULL CERTIFICATE

I, Michael G. Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer of Nighthawk Gold Corp., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended June 30, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.
  4. Responsibility: The issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as those terms are defined in National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, for the issuer.
  5. Design: Subject to the limitations, if any, described in paragraphs 5.2 and 5.3, the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have, as at the end of the period covered by the interim filings
    1. designed DC&P, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that
      1. material information relating to the issuer is made known to us by others, particularly during the period in which the interim filings are being prepared; and
      2. information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted by it under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
    3. designed ICFR, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.
  1. Control framework: The control framework the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I used to design the issuer's ICFR is Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) published by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission.
  2. ICFR - material weakness relating to design: None
  3. Limitation on scope of design: None

6. Reporting changes in ICFR: The issuer has disclosed in its interim MD&A any change in the issuer's ICFR that occurred during the period beginning on April 1, 2022 and ended on June 30, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the issuer's ICFR.

Date: August 12, 2022

Signed "Michael Leskovec"

Michael G. Leskovec

Chief Financial Officer

