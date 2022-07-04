Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NI   PHY6350C1090

NIHAO MINERAL RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(NI)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
0.9100 PHP   +1.11%
03:43aNIHAO MINERAL RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL : Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report
PU
05/13NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NiHAO Mineral Resources International : Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report

07/04/2022 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc.NI PSE Disclosure Form 4-29 - Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report References: Memorandum No. 626 - 2007 dated December 20, 2007
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
  • Annual Report
  • Quarterly Report
  • OthersNone
Subject of the Disclosure

Use of proceeds from the 5:1 Stock Rights Offering (SRO) for the Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Update on Disbursements on the of Proceeds from the Stock Rights Offering and Progress Report of NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc.

Other Relevant Information

Please refer attached Company's Report dated July 4, 2022.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Reyno Dizon
Designation Disclosure Officer

Disclaimer

NiHAO Mineral Resources International Inc. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIHAO MINERAL RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03:43aNIHAO MINERAL RESOURCES INTERNATIONA : Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report
PU
05/13NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
05/13NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/03NIHAO MINERAL RESOURCES INTERNATIONA : Annual Verification of the Mines and Geosciences Bu..
PU
2021NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
2021NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Elects Romeo L Go as Chairman
CI
2021NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Elects Romeo L. Go as President
CI
2021Nihao Mineral Resources International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
2021NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First quar..
CI
2021NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Announces Resignation of Allan L. Crisologo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,80  0,07  0,07 
Net income 2021 -1,22 M -0,02 M -0,02 M
Net cash 2021 43,0 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 -851x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 919 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 262 445 220x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart NIHAO MINERAL RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Romeo L. Go Chairman & President
Delfin S. Castro Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Reyno D. Dizon Chief Compliance Officer
Leonardo V. Cua Independent Director
David M. dela Cruz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIHAO MINERAL RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.65%17
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-25.09%47 418
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-30.03%42 318
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-18.80%38 740
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD14.41%23 001
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.3.37%17 230