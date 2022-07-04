NiHAO Mineral Resources International : Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc.

NI

References: Memorandum No. 626 - 2007 dated December 20, 2007

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Others None

Subject of the Disclosure Use of proceeds from the 5:1 Stock Rights Offering (SRO) for the Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022. Background/Description of the Disclosure Update on Disbursements on the of Proceeds from the Stock Rights Offering and Progress Report of NiHAO Mineral Resources International, Inc. Other Relevant Information Please refer attached Company's Report dated July 4, 2022.